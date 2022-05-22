Kearney High, Kearney Catholic boys golf teams headed to state meet

KEARNEY — Kearney High and Kearney Catholic will wrap up the school year’s activities Tuesday and Wednesday after qualifying for the NSAA Boys Golf Championships.

Kearney High will play at the Norfolk Country Club while Class C plays at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

The Stars earned their spot by finishing first in the C-5 District Tournament in Valentine, shooting a 330 as a team. The Bearcats placed second in the A-1 District Tournament, at a different course in Norfolk, 14 strokes behind first-place Omaha Westside.

Class B, which includes Minden in its field, plays at Scottsbluff while Loomis and Overton will participate in the Class D tournament at Lake Malone Golf Course south of North Platte.

Bearcats counting on experience

Kearney High’s group of five golfers includes two seniors, one junior, one sophomore and one freshman.

This group has experience at the tournament, as Cole Feddersen, Cole Schroer and Dylan Dahlstedt made it last year. This will be Feddersen’s third trip to state for the Bearcats, as he also competed in 2019.

“Cole Feddersen has been a great golfer over the past few years for us and is looking to have a great couple of rounds next week at state,” KHS coach Ryan Waters said. “He likes the course and has won there three times over the past two years. If he plays the way we all know he’s capabe of, he’ll be there at the end with a chance to compete for a state title.”

Feddersen and Schroer both shot a 75 at the district tournament, placing third and fourth individually.

The two first-timers at the state tournament for Kearney High are junior Perry Swarm and freshman Owen Bartee. Swarm placed fifth individually at the district tournament, shooting a 77.

Heading into state, the team wants to prepare the same way it has all year and not focus on the added pressure.

“The biggest thing I preach to our guys is for each of them to play their game,” Waters said. “As long as they stay within themselves, they’re great golfers.”

With the team showing continuous improvement as the season has progressed, the Bearcats are heading into state with momentum on their side.

“The biggest strength of our team is that they are peaking at the right time,” Waters said. “Each guy is playing their best golf of the season right now and we’ve been much more competitive with the top teams over the last third of the season than we were at the beginning. I’m looking forward to seeing what these guys can do next week.”

Stars riding district championship

Kearney Catholic is sending four juniors and a lone freshman to the state tournament.

At the forefront so far this season has been Quinten Hogeland. At districts Hogeland shot an 80, placing fourth overall.

“Junior Quinten Hogeland is our de facto team captain,” KCHS coach Darrell Dunham said. “He has been the most consistent player we’ve had all year and he’s been a great role model and leader. He has an excellent short game and can be a great driver of the golf ball.”

The Stars had three other golfers place in the top eight at districts, as Landon Edeal finished fifth with an 81, Jack Dunham seventh with an 84 and Alex Abels eighth with an 85.

Abels has showcased accurate putting, while also posting consistent scores throughout the season. Edeal has been on a hot streak as of late and hopes to carry that momentum into the state tournament.

While Jack Dunham is the only freshman, he has stepped up in his first year on the team and made an immediate impact.

“Jack Dunham, with the added pressure of being the only freshman, has probably averaged the lowest scores over the last three or four tournaments,” Darrell Dunham said. “He may be our best scrambler and lately he has been putting himself in great position to shoot a good score.”

The other player competing at state for Kearney Catholic is junior Tate Shoemaker, who shot a 90 at the district tournament.

As they head to state, the Stars benefit from having a tight knit team. While each athlete has to focus on their individual performance, they try to better each other in the process as well.

“This is a very close group of guys,” Dunham said. “They all look out for each other and they all pull for each other. All of our top five players have had at least a top five finish in a tournament. These guys have all shot in the upper 70s in tournament play and on any given day, one or all of them can go low. We are hoping for something like that at state.”