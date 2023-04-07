KEARNEY — It took a team playoff, but the Kearney High boys eventually came away with the championship at Thursday's Kearney High Invitational played at Meadowlark Hills Golf Club.

Kearney and North Platte tied for the lead after 18 holes with both teams shooting 324 team scores. Lincoln Southwest was third at 33 while Minden (354) was seventh, Holdrege (395) 13th and Lexington (406) 14th.

Kearney also entered two junior varsity teams with one finishing ninth and another 12th.

Fremont's Carson Vecera was the individual medalist, carding a 71 while Kearney's Perry Swarm posted a 75. Fremont's Drake Hull and Southwest's Ben Kottmeyer both shot 76 to finish third and fourth.

Also for Kearney, Koji Kitabatake shot a 79 to finish seventh and Dylan Dahlstadt shot an 81 to place ninth. Owen Bartee and Sam Lewis each shot 89.

Seth Hauserman led Minden with an 82 to place 10th.

KCHS has four in top five at Loup City

Kearney Catholic's golfers continued their winning ways, putting four in the top five at the Loup City Invitational to shoot a team score of 327 and beat runner-up Wood River by 35 strokes.

The Stars' Landon Edeal was the individual medalist, shooting 77. Tate Redinger was second with an 81, Tate Shoemaker was third with an 82 and Alex Abels was fifth with an 87.

Quinten Hogeland followed with an 88, good for seventh place.