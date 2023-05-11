KEARNEY — Kearney High's Dylan Dahlstedt, Perry Swarm and Kobe Kitabutake went 1-2-3 to lead the Bearcats to the team title at the Awarii Dunes Challenge on Thursday.

The Bearcats posted a four-player total of 296 to beat runner-up Kearney Catholic by nine strokes in the 20-team tournament. North Platte was third with a 318.

Dahlstedt shot a 1-under-par 71 to claim individual medalist honors. Swarm and Kitabutake shot 72s.

Jack Dunham led the Stars, shooting a 74 and claiming the seventh-place medal. Landon Edeal finished eighth with a 76 while Quinten Hogeland was 10th with a 77 and Tate Redinger 11th with a 78.

Cole Gappa shot a 79 to lead the Kearney High junior varsity, which finished eighth with a 340. The Kearney Catholic junior varsity was one stroke back in 10th place.

Minden led the area teams, finishing sixth with a 332 score. William Runions led the Whippets, shooting a 78 and placing 12th.

Kearney High will host the A-2 District Tournament Monday at Meadowlark Hills. Kearney Catholic will compete in the C-5 District Monday at Kimball.