COLUMBUS — Kearney Catholic grabbed the lead in the first round of the Class C Nebraska High School Golf Championship in Columbus.

The Stars shot a four-player total of 320 on Tuesday to lead Grand Island Central Catholic by three strokes. The two-day tournament wraps up today. Yutan was a distant third with a 338 score. Amherst and Pierce were tied for fourth at 344.

Kearney Catholic sophomore Jackson Dunham shot a 2-over-par 74 to claim a two-stroke lead in the individual competition.

GICC's Bowdie Fox, Aquinas Catholic's Jaylin Jakob and Pierce's Abram Scholting shared second place with 77s.

A four-way tie for ninth included Kearney Catholic's Quinten Hogeland and Amherst's Scout Simmons and Austin Adelung after they posted scores of 80.

Also for the Stars, Nash Malone shot an 82, Landon Edeal an 84 and Tate Redinger and 85.

For Amherst, Cope Smith shot a 90, Chase Korth a 94 and Kyler Jones a 97.

Overton second in Class D tourney

In the Class D tournament at North Platte's Lake Maloney Golf Course, defending Class D state champion Overton trailed Pender by nine strokes (319-328). Neligh-Oakdale (334) sat in third place while Loomis (346) was in fourth.

Pender's Quinton Heineman grabbed the first-day lead, shooting a 73 with teammate Layton Gralher three stroke back in third place.

Connor Shively led Overton, shooting an 80, while Kaden Lux and Braden Fleischman shot 82 and Brody Fleischman came in with an 84.

For Loomis, Wes Trompke was tied with Shively in eighth place, shooting an 80. Tyson Essex followed with an 86, while Houston Billeter carded an 87. Gavin Norris rounded out the Loomis score with a 93.

Bearcats in fifth place as Swarm breaks par

At Norfolk, Kearney High senior Perry Storm shot a 1-under-par 71 to lead the Bearcats into fifth place after the first day of the Class A state tournament.

Kearney's team score of 310 trailed fourth-place Creighton Prep by nine strokes. Lincoln Southeast took the first-day lead with a 288, followed by Omaha Westside and Lincoln East.

Individually, Swarm emerged from the first round in a tie for fifth place behind leader Samuel Vocelka of Millard North, who shot a 67.

Rounding out the Kearney team score were Dylan Dahlstedt with a 78, Owen Bartee a 79 and Koji Kitabataki with an 82.

Cooper Feddersen rounded out Kearney's entry with an 89.