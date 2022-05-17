Kearney Catholic, Loomis win district golf championships

KEARNEY — Kearney High, Kearney Catholic, Amherst, Loomis and Overton qualified for the state golf tournament by placing in the top three at their respective district tournaments.

Kearney Catholic and Loomis claimed district championships.

The top three teams from each district, as well as all individuals in the top 10 not affiliated with those schools, qualify for the state tournaments May 24-25.

Kearney High finished second to Omaha Westside in the A-1 District at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk. Three Bearcats finished in the top five as the team posted a four-player score of 307. Westside, led by individual medalist Jackson Benge who shot a 67, won the team title with a 293 score.

For Kearney, Cole Feddersen finished third, shooting a 75 and winning a scorecard playoff with teammate Cole Schroer, who was fourth. Another Bearcat, Perry Swarm, shot a 77 to place fifth.

Also for the Bearcats, Dylan Dahlstedt shot an 80 and Owen Bartee posted a 90.

Kearney will return to Norfolk for the Class A state tournament which will be played at the Norfolk Country Club.

Kearney Catholic, playing at Frederick Peak Golf Course in Valentine, placed four in the top eight to shoot a 330 and win by 29 strokes over runner-up Amherst. The Broncos had a 10-stroke cushion over third-place Mitchell.

Quinten Hogeland led the Stars with an 80, which placed him fourth. Teammate Landon Edeal was fifth with an 81 while Jackson Dunham shot an 84 for seventh place and Alex Abels carded an 85 for eighth place. Tate Shoemakers was the Stars’ fifth player, shooting a 90.

For Amherst, Austin Adelung shot a 77 to finish second behind Mitchell’s Cael Peters, who shot a 68

Kearney Catholic and Amherst will play in the Class C state tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

In Class D, Loomis shot a 365 score to win the D-1 District at the Franklin Country Club.

Wes Trompke (85) and Quinn Johnson (87) finished fifth and sixth individually.

Lawrence-Nelson and Thayer Central finished second and third in the team races, shooting a 373 team score.

Elm Creek missed the qualifying cut by four strokes, however, Nathan Gillming qualified as an individual, placing third with an 84.

At North Platte’s River’s Edge Golf Course, North Platte St. Pat’s Connor Hasenauer (78( and Teegan Sonneman (79) finished one-two to lead the Irish to the team title with a four-player score of 354. Overton, with Kaden Lux (87) finishing third.

The Eagles had a 370 team score with Braden Fleischman (93), Connor Shively (95) and Alexander Banzhaf (95) finishing in the top 10.

A1 at Norfolk

Team Scores

State Qualifiers: 1, Omaha Westside 293. 2, Kearney 307. 3, Millard West 312.

Non-Qualifiers: 4, Norfolk 334. 5, Bellevue West 358. 6, Omaha Burke 403. 7, Omaha North 409.

Top 10 Individuals

1, Jackson Benge, OW, 67. 2, Porter Topp, OW, 71. 3, Cole Feddersen, KHS, 75. 4, Cole Schroer, KHS, 75. 5, Perry Swarm, KHS, 77. 6, John Davis. OW, 77. 7, Kolby Brown, OW, 78. 8, Adam Hahn, MW, 78. 9, Aidan Nelson, MW, 78. 10T, Reece Rogers, MW, 78.10T, Grant Dubas, MW, 78.

B4 at McCook

Team Scores

State Qualifiers: 1, Scottsbluff 349. 2, Ogallala 358. 3, McCook 361.

Non-Qualifiers: 4, Chadron 382. 5, Cozad 385. 6, Sidney 390. 7, Gering 395. 8, Gothenburg 399. 9, Alliance 400. 10, Broken Bow 409. 11, Holdrege 437. 12, Lexington 441.

Top 10 Individuals

1, John Beier, SID, 80. 2, Austin Thyne, SB, 81. 3, Kaedon Patton, SB, 84. 4, Jonas Somerville, MC, 85. 5, Jackson Behrends, CHA, 88. 6, Caleb Castillo, OG, 88. 7, Corbin Murphy, OG, 88. 8, John Maser, GER, 89. 9, Jake Hiltibrand, OG, 89. 10, Landon Kmoch, MC, 90.

C5 at Valentine

Team Scores

State Qualifiers: 1, Kearney Catholic 330. 2, Amherst 359. 3, Mitchell 369.

Non-Qualifiers: 4, Bridgeport 373. 5, Valentine 384. 6, Arcadia/Loup City 406. 7, Alma 418. 8, Bayard 428. 9, Sutherland 433. 10, Hitchcock County 436. 11, Hershey 441. 12, Chase County 458.

No Team Score: Gordon-Rushville, North Central.

Top 10 Individuals

1, Cael Peters, MIT, 68. 2, Austin Adelung, AMH, 77. 3, Grant McQuay, ALM, 78. 4, Quinten Hogeland, KC, 80. 5, Landon Edeal, KC, 81. 6, Jace Nelson, GR, 83. 7, Jackson Dunham, KC, 84. 8, Alex Abels, KC, 85. 9, Tegan Snyder, GR, 86. 10T, Braxten Swires, BR, 87. 10T, Cameron Jordan, VAL, 87. 10T, Scout Simmons, AM, 87.

D1 at Franklin

Team Scores

State Qualifiers: 1, Loomis 365. 2, Lawrence-Nelson 373. 3, Thayer Central 373.

Non-Qualifiers: 4, Elm Creek 377. 5, Friend 382. 6, Franklin 383. 7, Red Cloud 390. 8, Wilcox-Hildreth 423. 9, BDS 455. 10, Exeter-Milligan 477. 11, Blue Hill 480.

No Team Score: Axtell, Deshler, Silver Lake, Lewiston.

Top 10 Individuals

1, Zachary Vandervoort, TC, 77. 2, Jacob Klooz, FRI, 82. 3, Nathan Gillming, EC, 84. 4, Gregory Boettcher, FRA, 84. 5, Wesley Trompke, LOO, 85. 6, Quinn Johnson, LOO, 90. 7, Conner Janda, LN, 90. 8, Jedric Dankenbring, TC, 91. 9, Toby Kotinek, LN, 91. 10, Bayln Bargen, LN, 92.

D2 at Indian Trails

Team Scores

State Qualifiers: 1, Howells-Dodge 366. 2, Stanton 402. 3, Humphrey St. Francis 403.

Non-Qualifiers: 4, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 412. 5, Elgin Public/Pope John 413. 6, Pleasanton 435. 7, Burwell 449. 8, Shelby-Rising City 465. 9, Heartland Lutheran 479. 10, Central Valley 511. 11, Fullerton 526. 12, High Plains Community 530.

No Team Score: Spalding Academy, Riverside, Omaha Brownell Talbot.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Dillon Critel, BUR, 78. 2, Paiton Hoefer, EPPJ, 86. 3, Ryan Hrbek, GACC, 86. 4, Brady Lund, HD, 86. 5, Livia Hunke, GACC, 90. 6, Jaden Kosch, HSF, 92. 7, Austin Hegemann, HD, 92. 8, Parker Krusemark, STA, 92. 9, Kellen Fiala, HD, 94. 10, Cole Grovijohn, HD, 94.

D5 at North Platte

Team Scores

State Qualifiers: North Platte St. Patrick’s 354. 2, Overton 370. 3, Southern Valley 416. 4, Arapahoe 419. 5, Sandhills Valley 436. 6, Hi-Line 439. 7, Maywood-Hayes Center 453. 8, Anselmo-Merna 454. 9, Medicine Valley 456. 10, South Loup 463. 11, Southwest 490. 12, Cambridge 507.

No Team Scores: Bertrand, Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Connor Hasenauer, NPSP, 78. 2, Teegan Sonneman, NPSP, 79. 3, Kaden Lux, OV, 87. 4, Cole Kramer, NV, 87. 5, Colbi Smith, SL, 89. 8, Ander Wasenius, ARA, 90. 7, Matthew Henderson, SV, 91. 8, Braden Fleischman, OV, 93. 9, Connor Shively, OV, 95. 10, Alexander Banzhaf, OV, 95.