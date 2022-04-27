Kearney Catholic golfers win own invitational

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic placed all four of its counters in the top 13 to win the Kearney Catholic Invitational golf tournament played Tuesday at Meadowlark Hills.

The Stars posted a team score of 331 to beat Amherst by 21 strokes. North Platte St. Pat’s was third at 355.

Jackson Dunham led the Stars with a 79, tying for first place with St. Paul’s Sam Wells. Wells claimed medalist honors with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff with Dunham.

Tate Shoemaker added an 85 to Kearney Catholic’s score while Landon Edeal shot an 86 and Quentin Hogeland an 89.

Scout Simmons led Amherst with an 84 while Austin Adelung shot an 87.

KCHS Invitational

Team Scores — 1, Kearney Catholic 331. 2, Amherst 352. 3, NP St. Pat’s 355. 3, Ord 355. 5, Franklin 369. 5, KCHS JV 369. 7, Adams Central 373. 8, Gibbon 374. 9, Elm Creek 376. 10, St. Paul 385. 11, Centura 390. 12, Wood River 398. 13, St. Cecilia 399. 14, Ravenna 418. 15, Arapahoe NTS.

Top 15 Individuals — 1, Sam Wells, SP, 79. 2, Jackson Dunham, KC, 79. 3, Connor Hasenhauer, NPSP, 80. 4, Teegan Sonneman, NPSP, 80. 5, Jacob Harrison, FR, 80. 6, Scout Simmons, AM, 84. 7, Tate Shoemaker, KC, 85. 8, Landon Edeal, KC, 86. 9, Austin Adelung, AM, 87. 10, Mitchell Sell, GIB, 88. 11, Tyler Weismann, GIB, 88. 12, Nate Gillming, EC, 88. 13, Quentin Hogeland, KC, 89. 14, Brady Spotanski, EC, 89. 15, Rowe Lilienthal, OR, 90

Holdrege Invitational

Team Scores — 1, Minden 328. 2, Aurora 344. 3, Cozad 350. 4, GICC 350. 5, Northwest 352. 6, Holdrege 361. 7, Broken Bow 366. 8, Gothenburg 368. 9, Kearney 369. 10, McCook 391. 11, Lexington 398. 12, Hastings 451.

Top 15 Individuals — 1, Kaden Broeker, HOL, 78. 2, Seth Hauserman, MIN, 79. 3, Evan Smith, MIN, 81. 4, Drew Knust, AUR, 81. 5, Kanyon Shada, NW, 82. 6, Maddox Rickertsen, GO, 82. 7, Sam Lewis, KHS, 82. 8, Cauy Walters, AUR, 83. 9, Kai Jorgenson, GO, 83. 10, Nolan Reed, MIN, 83. 11, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 83. 12, Alex Svajgr, COZ, 84. 13, Jamey Birkestrand, MIN, 85. 14, Zach Fausch, NW, 85. 15, Paul Cole, COZ, 86.

Overton Four-Ball

1, Braden Fleischman/Alex Banzhaf, Overton, 70. 2, Kaden Lux/Connor Shively, Overton, 73. 3, Austin Adelung/Scout Simmons, Amherst, 73. 4, Kobe Martenson/Carson Unick, Pleasanton, 78. 5, Colin Cooksley/Aaron Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 79. 6, Ryan Kermmoade/Ryan Brugh, Alma, 81. 7,Chase Korth, Amherst, 81. 8, Tayje Hadwiger/Josh Klingelhoefer, Amherst, 81.