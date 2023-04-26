KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic posted a 308 team score to win the Kearney Catholic Invitational golf tournament played Tuesday at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

Adams Central finished second in the 16-team meet, shooting a 321 while Amherst finished third with a 327.

Kearney Catholic's junior varsity finished fourth at 330, followed by Loomis at 340.

St. Paul's Sam Wells shot a 74 to post the low individual score of the day, but the next three spots belonged to the Stars as Nash Malone shot a 75, Quinten Hogeland a 77 and Tate Redinger a 77.

Redinger played for the Stars' junior varsity squad.

For the KCHS varsity, Jackson Dunham and Alex Abels shot 78s, and Landon Edeal shot an 83. Dunham and Abels finished finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Other Hub Territory golfers in the top 10 were Loomis Gavin Norris and Amherst's Austin Adelung, who were ninth and 10th, shooting 79s.

GICC wins at Holdrege

Grand Island Central Catholic shot a 322 to edge Minden by eight strokes to win the 12-team Holdrege Invitational.

Aurora (334) finished third, followed by McCook (336) and the Kearney Junior Varsity (339).

Aurora's Mason Howland was the individual medalist, shooting a 76 to edge Central Catholic's Bowdie Fox by a stroke.

Kearney's Sam Lewis shot a 78 to finish fourth.

Minden's William Runions and Brycen Schwenka shot 80s to finish seventh and eighth, respectively.