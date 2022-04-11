Kearney Catholic golfers dominate at Arcadia/Loup City invite

LOUP CITY — Kearney Catholic golfers took four of the top five spots Saturday to easily win the Arcadia/Loup City Invitational at the Loup City golf course.
Alex Abels led the Stars, shooting an 83. Landon Edeal and Quinton Hogeland were one stroke back with Edeal placing second and Hogeland fourth. Burwell’s Dillon Critel also shot an 84 and placed third.
Also for Kearney Cahtolic, Tate Shoemaker shot an 87 to place fifth and Jackson Dunham posted a 97 to place 11th.
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY INVITE
Team Scores — 1, Kearney Catholic 338. 2, Elm Creek 373. 3, GICC JV 404. 4, Wood River 408. 5, Arcadia/Loup City 443. 6, Burwell 444. 7, Central Valley 493.
Top 15 Individuals — 1, Alex Abels, KC, 83. 2, Landon Edeal, KC, 84. 3, Dillon Critel, BUR, 84. 4, Quinton Hogeland, KC, 84. 5, Tate Shoemaker, KC, 87. 6, Brady Spotanski, EC, 88. 7, Gabe Trampe, EC, 89. 8, Nate Gillming, EC, 92. 9, Joey Kroalewski, GICC, 93. 10, Gus Elliot, BUR, 94. 11, Jackson Dunham, KC, 97. 12, Will Roe, WR, 98. 13, Carson Corman, CV, 101. 14, Caleb Kleint, GICC, 101. 15, Dakota Van Winkle, WR, 102.