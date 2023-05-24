Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBUS — Kearney Catholic coach Darrell Dunham thought the Stars had the capability of winning the Class C state golf championship.

He didn’t have those expectations for his son, Jackson.

“I am actually quite surprised. I knew he could be in there (but) he’s a sophomore. I didn’t know if he was going to have the resiliency coming down the stretch. But he played great today and I’m happy for him.”

Not even a whack on the head knocked Jack off his game.

As he waited to tee off on the par-3 17th hole, an errant drive from another group nailed him on the cranium.

“I don’t think it was very hard. I think where it hit, it was a glancing blow but it still shook me up,” he said.

He hid the effects well, sticking the green with his tee shot and two-putting for par. He then finished off his victory, getting a par on the No. 1-handicap 18th hole at the Columbus Elks Country Club for a 75 and a two-day total of 149. That put him three strokes ahead of Grand Island Central Catholic’s Bowdie Fox and five strokes ahead of Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter, who finished third.

Like his father, Jack didn’t come to the state tournament expecting to win.

“No. Gosh no. But I knew it was something I was capable of if I just put all the right stuff together at the right times,” he said.

The right time came at the end of the season. He shot a 74 at the last regular-season meet at Awarii Dunes, then matched that score on Tuesday before shooting a 75 Wednesday. Earlier in the year, he played much farther down the lineup. His medal count can be figured on one hand and the state championship medal, by his own assessment, is only his second “big boy” medal.

His teammates all got at least one, too, as Kearney Catholic (629) followed up its first-day three-stroke lead by blowing away the field with a 309 that opened up a 23-stroke victory over GICC (652). Yutan was a distant third with a 694 score. Amherst finished fourth, shooting a 699.

Coach Darrell Dunham said the team trophy, the first state golf championship for the Kearney Catholic boys, has been the focus since last year’s state tournament.

The Stars returned everybody from last year’s fourth-place team. That left them wanting more. In addition, they had a new players join the team who added to the depth.

Dunham found that he had seven players who could shoot in the 70s. They proved that throughout the year as no No. 1 player emerged; and no one dropped off, either.

“At any given time everyone was capable of going low and it varied throughout the year. ... We had to have a play-in to determine the top five,” Darrell Dunham said.

Freshman Nash Malone stepped up to tie for eight at state, carding rounds of 82 and 78 for a 160.

Senior Landon Edeal tied for 11th, one stroke behind Malone, after shooting 84-77.

Sophomore Tate Redinger missed a top-15 medal by two strokes, shooting a 64 (85-79), and senior Quinten Hogeland shot 80-86 to finish tied for 22nd at 166.

“(I’m) just happy for the boys. They’ve worked super hard,” Darrell Dunham said. “This was the goal from the start of the season and I’m super proud they came through and accomplished it.”

Their strength, he said, was their resiliency.

“A couple three guys didn’t play well yesterday, or what they were capable of playing, and they came out today and all three of them shot in the 70s,” he said.

“It feels awesome to be part of something great with four of my best friends on the planet. It’s just super special,” Jackson Dunham said.

For Amherst, Austin Adelung shot a 79 on Wednesday to finish in a tie for sixth with a two-day score of 159. Scout Simmons (80-84 — 164), Cope Smith (90-86 — 176), Chase Korth (94-94 — 188) and Kyler Jones (98-97 — 195) rounded out the Broncos’ lineup.