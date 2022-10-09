Hub Territory golfers preparing for state meets

KEARNEY — Medals are the goal, experience will provide the benefits for the 17 Hub Territory golfers who will compete in the NSAA Girls Golf State Championships Monday and Tuesday.

Kearney High in Class A, Lexington in Class B and Minden in Class C qualified their teams of five players. Amelia Ptacnik of Holdrege and Sarah McKeon of Ravenna qualified as individuals, both in Class C.

Kearney High, which finished third in its district, is making its fifth straight state tournament appearance. The Bearcats are excited to bring their young roster to compete against some of the best players in the state.

“I want to see them be competitive,” KHS coach Carrie Johnson said. “I feel like Norfolk is a challenging course and it tends to be a little more mental at this point as far as whether they think the course is hard or not. I want to see them mentally persevere through that knowledge and know that they’ve played there twice already this year so they can beat the course. It’s not about beating other players, it’s about beating that course and being mentally tough.”

The team is bringing two juniors in Addison Peterson and Morgan Dowhy, two sophomores in Kaylee White and Olivia James and one freshman in Lauren Lydiatt.

The only players who played at state last year are James and Peterson. James had the best performance at the district meet, shooting an 87 and placing fourth. With an all-around young group, the entire team has stepped up in leadership positions.

“They’re such a nice group of girls,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if I would say that there’s any one leader. They’re just super supportive of each other and they work really nicely as a group. It’s really flexible and they’re just there to support and cheer each other on.”

Kearney High is hoping to carry momentum into next season, and the state tournament will be the first step in doing that.

“I see a lot of great things going on with these girls, especially since they are such a young team,” Johnson said. “We will have everybody back next year. We have a really sold group of junior varsity players that are all shooting fairly similar scores to the varsity girls. Thinking about the summer and getting a lot of work in to get us prepped and ready for next season, I can really see us being super competitive with some of those other Class A schools.”

In Class B, Lexington is bringing in a more veteran lineup, but one that lacks state tournament experience. Lexington hasn’t qualified as a team since 2007.

The Minutemaids are represented by three seniors in O’Brasia Amos, Abigail Owens and Isabella Carlson, along with two juniors in Ella Ford and Sydni Ringenberg.

The coaching staff has high expectations for Amos, the team’s top golfer who shot an 85 and placed third at the district meet.

“It would be really nice to see my top golfer place in the top 10,” said Lexington coach Lauren Daberkow. “Her score going into state is tied for 10th place, so she needs to step up and she will with no problem.”

Much like Kearney High, Minden is coming into the Class C tournament with a younger group of players. Junior Callie Whitten, sophomores Kara Suchsland and Brynn Smith and freshmen KayLynn Jorgensen and Shelby Nelson qualified for the Whippets.

Competition begins at 9 a.m. Monday with Class A schools competing at the Norfolk Country Club, Class B at Monument Shadows Golf Club in Gering and Class C at Elks Country Club in Columbus.