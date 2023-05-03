LINCOLN — Kearney High finished third at Tuesday's Lincoln Southwest Invitational golf tournament played at Pioneers Park Golf Course in Lincoln.

The Bearcats shot a 303 team score to finish seven strokes behind the winner, Lincoln East. Millard West was second with a 299.

For Kearney, Owen Bartee and Dylan Dahlstedt posted scores of 72 to finish third and fourth, respectively.

Perry Swarm followed with a 75 while Koji Kitabatake shot an 84 and Sam Lewis an 88.

Lincoln East's Ben Lemke shot the low score of the day, a 70.

Stars prevail at GICC Invitational

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic placed four in the top 10 to win the Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational played Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Course.

The Stars posted a team score of 308 while runner-up Adams Central shot a 321. The host Crusaders were third in the 18-team meet at 322.

Columbus Scotus' Nick Fleming was the individual medalist, shooting a 72.

For Kearney Catholic, Tate Redlinger was third with a 74, Nash Malone fifth with a 76, Quinten Hogeland seventh with a 78 and Jack Dunham 10th with an 80.

Overton claims FKC championship

MINDEN — Overton's Braden Fleischman scot 75 to win the individual championship at the Fort Kearny Conference golf tournament, leading the Eagles to the team championship in the process.

Overton — with Kaden Lux (77) finishing third, Alex Banzhaf (83) sixth and Connor Shively (83) sevent — finished with a winning score of 317. Amherst was second in the team race with a 323 and Loomis finished third at 348.

Amherst's Scout Simmons finished second with 76 with teammate Austin Adelung shooting a 77 for fourth place. Loomis' Tyson Essex shot a 78 to place fifth.