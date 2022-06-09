Class A champ stops Kearney's Feddersen in match play semifinals

BELLEVUE — Cole Feddersen’s run through the Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship bracket ended Wednesday with a loss to Class a high school state champion Thomas Bryson of Lincoln.

Bryson, whose father, Kevin, is a Kearney High graduate, will take on Jackson Benge, who finished in a tie for fourth at the Class A meet for Omaha Westside this spring as a sophomore.

Bryson, who was a freshman, defeated Omaha’s Kolby Brown 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals, then won a back-and-forth match with Feddersen, the No. 20 seed, 1-up.

Feddersen erased Bryson’s 2-up lead with consecutive birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to square the match, but Bryson answered with a birdie on 17 to go 1-up, and then closed things out with a par on the 18th hole.

Benge took out Doniphan’s Ethan Smith 1-up in the quarterfinals before downing Elkhorn’s Andrew Whittaker 3 and 2 in the semifinals. The championship match was set for a 7:30 a.m. start today at Platteview Golf Club.

Feddersen defeated Omaha Skutt graduate Will Mullin, the Class B state champion, 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals Wednesday morning. Feddersen never trailed after winning the first two holes.

Omaha’s Kaitlyn Hanna won the Nebraska Girls Match Play title Wednesday, defeating Katie Ruge 3 and 2 in the championship match at Platteview Golf Club.

The title is Hanna’s second Nebraska Golf Association championship, to go with her victory in the 2019 Nebraska Girls Amateur.

The former Omaha Westside standout, who will play at Iowa beginning this fall, trailed for just one hole in Wednesday’s semifinal and final matches.

Ruge won the first hole of the championship match before Hanna responded by taking the next two holes, including a chip-in birdie on the third hole.

Hanna defeated Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowska 5 and 4 in Wednesday morning’s semifinals while Ruge, the 2020 Nebraska Women’s Match Play champion, downed Julia Karmazin 7 and 5 to advance.