Broken Bow sets another school record at Awarii Challenge golf tourney

KEARNEY — Broken Bow’s dream season continues.

The defending Class C state champion golf team shot another school record Thursday, winning the Awarii Challenge by 51 strokes over runner-up Minden.

The Indians shot a four-player score of 318, claiming the second- through fifth-place medals, shooting scores between 76 and 83.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Angela Messera was the medalist with an even-par 72, leading the Crusaders to a third-place finish in the team race.

Kearney Catholic was fourth with Madie Waggoner setting the pace with an 89, giving her the ninth-place medal.

“Madie Waggoner played good. She struggled a little bit on the front nine but turned around with a 40 on the back so that was a good way to finish,” KCHS coach Stuart Moore said.

Also for the Stars, Taylor McGuire and Sophia Hayes posted 100 scores and Jordyn Svec shot a 103 for a 392 score.

While Kearney Catholic hosted the tournament, it’s not their home course. They practice and play at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney.

