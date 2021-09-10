Broken Bow sets another school record at Awarii Challenge golf tourney

KEARNEY — Broken Bow’s dream season continues.
The defending Class C state champion golf team shot another school record Thursday, winning the Awarii Challenge by 51 strokes over runner-up Minden.
The Indians shot a four-player score of 318, claiming the second- through fifth-place medals, shooting scores between 76 and 83.
Grand Island Central Catholic’s Angela Messera was the medalist with an even-par 72, leading the Crusaders to a third-place finish in the team race.
Kearney Catholic was fourth with Madie Waggoner setting the pace with an 89, giving her the ninth-place medal.
“Madie Waggoner played good. She struggled a little bit on the front nine but turned around with a 40 on the back so that was a good way to finish,” KCHS coach Stuart Moore said.
Also for the Stars, Taylor McGuire and Sophia Hayes posted 100 scores and Jordyn Svec shot a 103 for a 392 score.
While Kearney Catholic hosted the tournament, it’s not their home course. They practice and play at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney.
“We’re used to a Meadowlark or a Country Club, more traditional style golf courses. The links makes it a little more difficult for them and the length kind of hurts a little bit,” Moore said.
The Stars will be back in action Tuesday playing at the Hastings High School Invitational at Lochland Country Club, a tournament that consists of mostly Class A and B teams, including Kearney High.
Team Results — 1, Broken Bow 318. 2, Minden 369. 3, GICC 382. 4, Kearney Catholic 392. 5, Holdrege 430. 6, Arcadia/Loup City 449. 7, Doniphan-Trumbull 462. 8, Gibbon 568.
Top 15 Individuals — 1, Angela Messere, GICC, 72. 2, Camryn Johnson, BB, 76. 3, Emery Custer, BB, 77. 4, Taylor Schaaf, BB, 82. 5, Molly Custer, BB, 83. 6, Ella Jacobsen, HOL, 86. 7, Callie Whitten, MIN, 87. 8, Sydney O’Dey, Adams Central, 89. 9, Madie Waggoner, KC, 89. 10, Sarah McKeon, Ravenna, 90. 11, Macy Jones, Cambridge, 91. 12, Lainey Palmer, BB, 91. 13, Kara Suchsland, MIN, 91. 14, Kaylee Smith, MIN, 94. 15, Leah Livingston, MIN, 97.
Bearcats play in Lincoln Classic
LINCOLN — Lincoln Southwest shot a 306 to win the Lincoln Golf Classic, beating runner-up Millard North by 12 strokes.
Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas was the medalist with a 70.
Kearney posted a 380 team score. For the Bearcats, Sydney Peterson Peterson shot an 85, three strokes out of the medal group. Hannah Lydiatt added a 91 and Olivia James a 101. Alex Mahalek and Addi Peterson each shot a 103.
TEAM SCORES — 1, Lincoln Southwest 306. 2, Millard North 318. 3, Lincoln East 325. 4, Lincoln Southeast 338. 5, Elkhorn South 340. 6, Lincoln Pius X 346. 7, Omaha Westside 348. 8, Millard West 354. 9, Omaha Marian 360. 10, Papillion-La Vista South 365. 11, Columbus 372. 12, Kearney 380.
TOP 15 FINISHERS — 1, Kolbas, LPX, 70. 2, Adler, LSW, 71. 3, Hanna, OW, 71. 4, Strickland, LSW, 72. 5; Ruge, MN, 73. 6, Pesicka, MN, 77. 8, Sothan, LSE, 77. 9, Christiansen, ES, 78. 10, Lasso, COL, 78. 11, Maiyo, LSE, 79. 12, Honnens, LE, 79. 13, Van Horn, LE, 80. 14, Sander, LSW, 81. 15, Panko, PLS, 82. 15, Ball, LSW, 82.