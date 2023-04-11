NORFOLK — Kearney High finished third in the Heartland Athletic Conference golf tournament played Monday in Norfolk.
The Bearcats shot a 317 score, only two strokes behind runner-up Lincoln Southwest. Lincoln Southeast, led by individual medalist Gavin Gerch, shot a 293 team score.
Gerch posted a 69 to edge teammate Thomas Bryson by two strokes.
Kearney was led by Perry Swarm, who shot a 75 .and finished in fifth place. The Bearcats' Dylan Dahlstedt was seventh, shooting a 77.
Also for Kearney, Koji Kitabatake shot an 81, Owen Bartee an 84 and Sam Lewis a 90.
HAC
At Norfolk CC
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 293, Lincoln Southwest 315, Kearney 317, Lincoln East 321, Lincoln Pius X 324, Norfolk 329, Lincoln Northeast 336, Fremont 337, Columbus 341, Grand Island 363, Lincoln North Star 383, Lincoln High 459.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Gerch, Lincoln Southeast, 69; 2. Bryson, Lincoln Southeast, 71; 3. Bunting, Lincoln East, 74; 4. Tucker, Lincoln Southeast, 75; 5. Swarm, Kearney, 75; 6. Dawson, Lincoln Pius X, 76; 7. Dahlstedt, Kearney, 77; 8. Kline, Lincoln Southwest, 77; 9. Kottmeyer, Lincoln Southwest, 78; 10. Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 78; 11. Viali, Grand Island, 79; 12. McCurley, Lincoln Southwest, 79; 13. Shanahan, Fremont, 80; 14. Kildow, Lincoln North Star, 80; 15. Wingate, Norfolk, 80; 16. Bartek, Lincoln Pius X, 80; 17. Koch, Lincoln Southeast, 80; 18. Vecera, Fremont, 80.