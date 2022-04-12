Bearcats’ Feddersen wins Heartland Athletic Conference with even-par

NORFOLK -- Kearney High’s Cole Feddersen sat atop a crowded leaderboard for most of the day and finished in that position during Monday’s Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at Norfolk Country Club.

Feddersen finished with an even-par 72 to edge Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman and Lincoln Southeast’s Thomas Bryson by one stroke. Ten other golfers were within seven strokes of Feddersen.

“I hit the ball good,” he said. “I practiced good coming in the week before, and (Sunday) we came in and got a practice round in. I got to see the front nine and I think that helped me out knowing how the course was playing and see the greens speeds.”

Feddersen said it is meaningful to win a conference championship after finishing three strokes back of first place last year on the same course.

“It’s definitely exciting and a confidence booster for the rest of the year,” he said. “I was close. I was just making some errors in my previous rounds. Today I just kind of played within myself and focused on the shot that I was hitting.”

Feddersen started on the back nine and went 1-under 35 thanks to a birdie on No. 16 to go along with eight pars.

“I didn’t have a bogey and saved a big par on 18 from about 12 feet,” he said. “I think that putt kind of boosted me. Then I made a few more big putts that pushed me forward to this win.”

Lincoln Southeast won the team championship on the first hole of a team playoff with Grand Island. Both teams shot 309.

Kearney finished fourt in the team race with a 327.

HAC TOURNAMENT

Team scoring: Lincoln Southeast 309 (won on first playoff hole), Grand Island 309, Lincoln East 314, Kearney 327, Fremont 342, Lincoln Pius X 347, Lincoln Southwest 353, Columbus 356, Norfolk 359, Lincoln North Star 393, Lincoln Northeast 395, Lincoln High 512.

Individual medalists: 1. Cole Feddersen, KEA, 72; 2, Brock Kuhlman, COL, 73; 3, Thomas Bryson, LSE, 73; 4, Matt Bartek, LPX, 75; 5, Henry Kosmicki, GI, 76; 6, Gavin Gerch, LSE, 76; 7, Marcus Holling, GI, 77; 8, Ben Lemke, LE, 77; 9, Thomas Gatlin, LE, 77; 10, Jared Lehechka, GI, 78; 11, Will Topolski, LE, 78; 12, Prestin Vilai, GI, 78; 13, Ethan Dahl, LSE, 79; 14, Hayden Kuehner, NOR, 81; 15, Drake Hull, FRE, 81.