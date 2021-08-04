Globetrotters return to Kearney tonight

KEARNEY — If you hear a tuning whistle sound with a snapping upbeat melody, that’s likely the theme music of the Harlem Globetrotters.
The Globetrotters will bring their new Spread Game Tour to Kearney at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Viaero Center.
While the Globetrotters are no stranger to central Nebraska, some of the team members will be making their first trip to Kearney, including Louis “Sweet Lou II” Dunbar II.
“I do know we have some incredible fans out there, and we’re just super excited to put on a great show for you guys,” Dunbar said.
For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have traveled worldwide showcasing their combination of comedy and unique basketball skills. Few know more about the tradition than Dunbar. He’s entering his third year, but Globetrotter basketball is in the blood of the Houston native.
Dunbar’s father, the first “Sweet Lou,” played for the Globetrotters for 50 years and is one of eight players to have his jersey retired by the organization. Now a coach and director of player personal, Dunbar continues to live his father’s legacy while wearing the same jersey number as his father.
Dunbar was signed by the Globetrotters in 2018 out of Oklahoma City University where he set the record for most threes in a game (11) and most points scored in a game (50). Despite carrying the family name he, like the rest of the players, had to earn his spot on the team.
“It’s awesome,” Dunbar said. “I definitely had to make a name for myself, but being able to follow in his footsteps is truly an honor.
“It’s a whole lot of fun being able to travel and play the game. I love that I have to put smiles on people’s faces.”
Sweet Lou II is the Globetrotters’ long-range shooter. Similar to NBA stars Steph Curry and Damian Lillard, Dunbar can create his own shots from NBA range — from half court to the opposite side of the baseline.
“That is kind of my specialty,” he said. “So 30 feet, 35 feet from the basket is where I’m pretty lethal.”
During the pandemic, the Globetrotters were on 15-month hiatus. Dunbar put on workshops and showcases of his own, teaching children the fundamentals of basketball. While it was an adjustment period for the organization, the Globetrotters carried on while following the guidelines and regulations.
“We’re just fortunate enough that we can play and just interact with the fans as much as we can,” Dunbar said. “So there are some different things where we have to wear masks during autograph sessions, but other than that, it’s just us giving back to our fans and being able to interact with them and have a good time.”
The Globetrotters have 25 stars on the roster. The team is filled with diversity. Other notable talents include two females, European exports and players that are as tall as 6-foo-9 or as short as 4-foot-5. Each player has their own skills that will entertain the crowd.