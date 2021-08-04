Globetrotters return to Kearney tonight

“It’s awesome,” Dunbar said. “I definitely had to make a name for myself, but being able to follow in his footsteps is truly an honor.

“It’s a whole lot of fun being able to travel and play the game. I love that I have to put smiles on people’s faces.”

Sweet Lou II is the Globetrotters’ long-range shooter. Similar to NBA stars Steph Curry and Damian Lillard, Dunbar can create his own shots from NBA range — from half court to the opposite side of the baseline.

“That is kind of my specialty,” he said. “So 30 feet, 35 feet from the basket is where I’m pretty lethal.”

During the pandemic, the Globetrotters were on 15-month hiatus. Dunbar put on workshops and showcases of his own, teaching children the fundamentals of basketball. While it was an adjustment period for the organization, the Globetrotters carried on while following the guidelines and regulations.

“We’re just fortunate enough that we can play and just interact with the fans as much as we can,” Dunbar said. “So there are some different things where we have to wear masks during autograph sessions, but other than that, it’s just us giving back to our fans and being able to interact with them and have a good time.”