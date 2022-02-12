Friday's Basketball Highlights: Kearney High, Kearney Catholic teams win

GIRLS

--Kearney High fell behind early but led late, big, beating Lincoln North Star 51-32. Tatum Rusher led the Bearcats with 13 points while Maddie Province added 10 and Kierstyn Garner scored nine. North Star’s Sarah Gatwech led all scorers with 16 points. It was the third straight win over the Bearcats (12-8).

-- Kearney Catholic outscored Lincoln Christian 10-3 in overtime to come away with a 50-43 victory ending a four-game losing streak. Ashley Keck, who scored nine points in the first quarter, netted five in the overtime to finish with 16 points. Callie Squiers scored 14 for the Stars. Kenadee Ailes led Lincoln Christian with nine points.

-- Pleasanton held off Loomis for a 56-53 victory. Regan Weisdorfer led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Chelsea Fisher added 12 points and Jaycee Flood finished with 10. For Loomis, Georgia Crandall canned four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 23 points. Hannah Stewart added 10 points.

-- Overton snapped out of a recent slump with a 50-32 win over S-E-M. JoLee Ryan scored 16 points to lead the Eagles and Kenzie Scheele contributed 12 points. Faith Hernandez and Mikah O’Neill scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Mustangs.