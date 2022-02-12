Friday's Basketball Highlights: Kearney High, Kearney Catholic teams win

GIRLS
--Kearney High fell behind early but led late, big, beating Lincoln North Star 51-32. Tatum Rusher led the Bearcats with 13 points while Maddie Province added 10 and Kierstyn Garner scored nine. North Star’s Sarah Gatwech led all scorers with 16 points. It was the third straight win over the Bearcats (12-8).
-- Kearney Catholic outscored Lincoln Christian 10-3 in overtime to come away with a 50-43 victory ending a four-game losing streak. Ashley Keck, who scored nine points in the first quarter, netted five in the overtime to finish with 16 points. Callie Squiers scored 14 for the Stars. Kenadee Ailes led Lincoln Christian with nine points.
-- Pleasanton held off Loomis for a 56-53 victory. Regan Weisdorfer led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Chelsea Fisher added 12 points and Jaycee Flood finished with 10. For Loomis, Georgia Crandall canned four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 23 points. Hannah Stewart added 10 points.
-- Overton snapped out of a recent slump with a 50-32 win over S-E-M. JoLee Ryan scored 16 points to lead the Eagles and Kenzie Scheele contributed 12 points. Faith Hernandez and Mikah O’Neill scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Mustangs.
BOYS
-- Three players scored in double figures to lead Kearney High to a 61-53 win over Lincoln North Star. Jack Mundorf netted four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Jack Dahlgren chipped in 13 and Kaden Miller scored 10 as the Bearcats played without center Will Vanderbeek who was injured in the Omaha South game and is out for the season. Antallah Sandlin’el led the Navigators with 20 points. Jake Hilkemann added 14.
n Kearney Catholic limited Lincoln Christian to four points in the middle quarters en route to a 43-31 win over the Warriors. Garret Schmaderer led the Stars with 10 points. Turner Plugge followed with nine and Brett Mahony scored eight.
-- Quinn Johnson nailed six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as Loomis defeated Pleasanton 76-38. Aidan Perry added 14 points and Wes Trompke chipped in 10 for the Wolves, who finished with 10 3-pointers.
-- Brennan Runge posted 21 points and Carsin Lindau put up 20 more to lead Axtell to a 79-39 romp over Southwest. Calvin Johnson also reached double figures for the Wildcats, scoring 14.