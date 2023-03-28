After 14 years as a legion coach, and being involved in baseball for most of his life, Brian Graham thought he knew the game pretty well. Then he began to umpire to stay involved in the game, and took on a whole new perspective.

“It’s amazing how many things can happen on a baseball field that the announcers are expected to witness,” Graham said. “As a coach you think you know the rules, but I didn’t know what the umpires know,”

He got to experience this umpire knowledge firsthand, attending the Wendelstedt Umpire School in Ormond Beach, Florida, the premier umpire academy in the country. Among all umpiring camps, the Wendelstedt School has produced more MLB umps than the rest of the schools combined.

After stumbling upon it watching YouTube instructional videos, his wife Amy encouraged him to sign up.

What followed was four and a half weeks that fellow camper Adrian Moffett described as like “the military, umpiring, and law school all put together,”

The camp began at 9 a.m., and started with calisthenic exercise, including 21 jumping jacks in honor of camp founder Harry Wendelstedt’s number.

After the warmup came two hours of classroom, where they were instructed page by page on the official rules of baseball before lunch.

Then, it was all live work, with the team of instructors, including MLB officials, playing out as many scenarios as possible to get live work in.

After that, it was testing from 8-10 p.m. That was the schedule for six days a week for four weeks, with Sunday being the rest day.

While that took a toll physically and mentally, the camaraderie built with his umpiring crew made it well worth it.

“I met so many tremendous people and relationships that will last forever,” Graham said. “I learned a ton about umpiring, but my biggest takeaway was that I’m a better person because of the people I was around,”

The crowd included a 19-year old from California with MLB ambitions up to a 76-year old man who has went there for the past eight years.

Its range spread from the U.S. to Norway to Australia and even Nigeria, with the Nigerian ump being sent home with baseball equipment bought by his fellow campers to help grow the game back in Africa.

Of the 120 students, they operated in crews of 12. Graham’s crew included nine Wounded Warrior veterans, and Moffett from Amory, Mississippi.

Moffett and Graham met in the long line to check into the umpire camp, where they started to talk for around an hour, with the conversation ending in Moffett becoming Graham’s chauffer for the week, as he didn’t bring his car.

Moffett and Graham would take the tests together, and develop a bond on the diamond. The camp offers a two-week portion, typically for those not interested in umpiring professionally, which Graham was thinking about doing after the physical toll the first two weeks took on him.

But Moffett saw how much he was getting out of it, and convinced him to stay the full four.

“He physically was reeling, he was hurt those last two weeks and taking knee pain medication and Tylenol to get through the day,” Moffett said. “He finished the course and he finished well. He was really really good as an umpire, he did the footwork right, got the calls right, and he was able to mentor a lot of guys and give them good life-long advice,”

After finishing the course, Graham believes it put him on the course to become the best umpire and the best person he can be.

On Saturday, he helped out with an umpiring clinic in Lexington for the Western Nebraska Umpire Association, which had about 20 participants.

With Nebraskan baseball in desperate need for umpires, he hopes to show both former players and coaches the joys of using this path to stay involved in the game.

“It’s hard to be a coach because it is time consuming, and umpiring is a way to be involved in the game where you can control your schedule,” Graham said. ‘I’ve met some great people from umpiring, so hopefully with more opportunities for young kids and old guys like me coming out we can get more umpires out there.”