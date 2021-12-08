UNK's TJ Davis named to Div. II All-American team

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior quarterback TJ Davis has been named to the 2021 American Football Coaches Association Division II All-American team.

A second-team pick, Davis is just the seventh Loper to earn AFCA All-America honors. The first Loper at a skill position to be chosen, Davis is the fifth player in UNK’s D2 era (1990-present) to make the squad.

The MIAA and Super Region 3 Offensive Player of the Year, Davis is one of just two quarterbacks in NCAA’s four divisions to throw for at least 2,000 yards and run for 1,000 yards this fall. Having a hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving), the Harlon Hill Trophy finalist had eight games with at least two touchdown tosses, five 100-yard rushing days and four games with four touchdowns.

UNK and Davis had a banner season, going 10-3, reaching the second round of the NCAA D2 Playoffs, being nationally and regional ranked throughout the fall and recording the program’s third-ever double digit win season.