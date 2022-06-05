Two Kearney seniors play final high school football game in Shrine Bowl

KEARNEY — Kearney High’s Parker Wise and Kearney Catholic’s Jake Masker played their final game of football at the high school level on Saturday. Competing in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl, both players were chosen as one of the top seniors in the state.

While the South team lost 17-15, the final result didn’t take away from what the athletes accomplished.

“It was awesome,” Masker said. “We’re one of the few people that get the opportunity to play football in the middle of summer, so I was just really fortunate and blessed to be selected. I thought it was a great game and there was tremendous effort all-around. Effort wasn’t an issue, it’s just you win some and you lose some.”

Each player wore their high school helmet, donning their respective team’s logo for one final game. Wise added extra significance to his, marking all of the milestones he had reached throughout his time on the Bearcats.

“I have all the decals that I’ve collected from my sophomore, junior and senior years,” Wise said. “I ended up blacking out one side. I don’t know why, but it’s just something that I wanted to do.”

Now officially done with his high school career, the 6-foot linebacker will remain in Kearney and play for the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He didn’t have to travel far for the Shrine Bowl, as the game was played on familiar territory.

“This place is home for me,” Wise said. “I’ve spent a lot of hours out here since Kearney High plays here and I couldn’t be more excited to stay at Cope Stadium. ... I’m ready for college and getting a chance to work with those guys in the weight room this summer to really embrace their program.”

Masker will be heading to Chadron State to continue playing football. The 6-foot, 2-inch offensive guard has plans in place to improve throughout the summer before he arrives on campus.

“Definitely just work, grind and get in the weight room,” Masker said. “I also want to get on the field, get my conditioning done, work hard every day and try to grow as a man.”

For Wise, the Shrine Bowl was a great opportunity to represent the Bearcats one final time.

“It felt great to come back out here with guys that I got to meet throughout the week and just come out here and compete,” Wise said. “Representing Kearney High for the last time was just something special that I’ll never forget.”

Playing in the game itself meant a lot to both athletes. For Masker, the entire week showed him that the Shrine Bowl is about a lot more than just football.

“It’s more than a game,” Masker said. “It was awesome to see all these people come together and play for a good cause. There’s a lot more that goes on outside of the game and off of the field.”