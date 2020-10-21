Thursday's Hub Territory football playoffs at a glance

Arcadia/Loup City (5-3) at Amherst (5-3)
7 p.m. at Amherst
Arcadia/Loup City handed Amherst its first loss of the season (32-7) on Sept. 18. Amherst rebounded with two victories but enters the playoffs on a two-game losing streak. Amherst is averaging 32 points per game while allowing 25. Alma was the only sub-.500 team on the Broncos’ schedule
Arcadia/Loup City lost its first two games but since has only lost to No. 1-ranked Burwell. The Rebels are outscoring their opponents 43-21 and they shut out Anselmo-Merna in their last game of the regular season.
Hitchcock Co. (6-2) at Elm Creek (7-1)
7 p.m. at Elm Creek
Elm Creek suffered its only loss on Sept. 11, losing to Amherst. Five of the Buffaloes’ first six opponents have qualified for the playoffs. Elm Creek averages 35 points per game while allowing 17.
Hitchcock County won its first three games, then lost two before winning three straight. The Falcons were shut out by Dundy County-Stratton but averaged 55 points per game in the other seven contests.
Leyton (5-3) at Loomis (7-1)
4 p.m. at Loomis
Loomis handed Medicine Valley its only loss of the year on Oct. 9. The Wolves lost to 6-1 Kenesaw on Sept. 4. The Wolves are outscoring their foes 42 to 19.5.
Leyton comes into the game on a three-game losing streak but all three of those teams — Hitchcock County, Mullen and Garden County — are 6-2 and held the Warriors to 14 points or fewer.
Mullen (6-2) at Pleasanton (7-1)
6 p.m. at Pleasanton
Pleasanton started out 7-0 before getting stopped by Sandhills/Thedford. The Bulldogs are averaging 48.5 points per game while giving up 33.
Mullen’s losses are to Sandhills/Thedford (8-0) and Garden County (6-2). After not scoring in the season opener with Sandhills/Thedford, the Broncos have averaged 47 points per game.
Ansley/Litchfield (5-3) at Riverside (3-3)
7 p.m. at Cedar Rapids
Ansley/Litchfield’s three losses are to Ravenna, Pleasanton and Sandhills/Thedford, who are a combined 19-5. The Spartans scored 40 or more points in each of their wins, and allowed fewer than 10 points in three of those.
Riverside’s three losses are to teams that have a total of one loss — 7-0 Osceola, 6-0 Central Valley and 7-1 Humphrey St. Francis.
Axtell (3-5) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-0)
5 p.m. at Dunning
Axtell has won three of its last four games after playing four playoff-qualifying teams to start the year. The Wildcats are averaging 25 points per game while giving up 22 points per game in the last four contests.
Sandhills/Thedford has rolled through the season scoring at least 44 points in every game and allowing less than 20 in the first eight games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!