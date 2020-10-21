Thursday's Hub Territory football playoffs at a glance

Leyton comes into the game on a three-game losing streak but all three of those teams — Hitchcock County, Mullen and Garden County — are 6-2 and held the Warriors to 14 points or fewer.

Mullen (6-2) at Pleasanton (7-1)

6 p.m. at Pleasanton

Pleasanton started out 7-0 before getting stopped by Sandhills/Thedford. The Bulldogs are averaging 48.5 points per game while giving up 33.

Mullen’s losses are to Sandhills/Thedford (8-0) and Garden County (6-2). After not scoring in the season opener with Sandhills/Thedford, the Broncos have averaged 47 points per game.

Ansley/Litchfield (5-3) at Riverside (3-3)

7 p.m. at Cedar Rapids

Ansley/Litchfield’s three losses are to Ravenna, Pleasanton and Sandhills/Thedford, who are a combined 19-5. The Spartans scored 40 or more points in each of their wins, and allowed fewer than 10 points in three of those.

Riverside’s three losses are to teams that have a total of one loss — 7-0 Osceola, 6-0 Central Valley and 7-1 Humphrey St. Francis.

Axtell (3-5) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-0)

5 p.m. at Dunning