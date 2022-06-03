 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Teams putting final touches on game plan before Shrine Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
Shrine Bowl Game 2020
Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Now only one day away from competing in the 64th Nebraska Shrine Bowl, both the North and South teams are putting the final touches on their preparation. With only a week to prepare, the main focus has been on execution.

The South team began the week focused on putting players in the best spots to succeed, now they’re perfecting their game plan and formations.

“I think we’ve defined players’ roles and we have people in the right position, now it’s just them getting great at the scheme,” South coach Brett Froendt said. “They’re starting to trust the scheme on both sides of the ball, so once you do that then players start working in unit. That’s what you hope for, so we can have a fun and efficient game on Saturday.”

The North team put an initial emphasis on fully understanding their offense and defense. Now performing at a high level on both sides, they’re also ensuring that their kicking game is ready to go.

“We’re just kind of fine tuning some things at this point,” North coach Tim Johnk said. “We’re making sure our kicking game is going to be solid, but it’s not going to be perfect in just 10 practices. I think we’re at a point where we feel pretty good right now.”

People are also reading…

Playing in a game like the Shrine Bowl provides a unique challenge for players, as they have to learn new plays and become familiar with their teammates in a short amount of time.

“Everybody has to learn a role that they’re not used to,” Froendt said. “If it’s a scheme change or if it’s how to take on blocks, they’ve all had to adjust from where they came from.”

Because the Shrine Bowl is typically run-heavy, both teams are getting ready for a battle in the trenches. Confident in their defensive line, the North team is hoping to have the advantage in this area.

“They’re going to want to run the football, so in a 4-3 (defense) we’re going to have to really be stout,” Johnk said. “We’re hoping that our defensive line is as good as we think they are. I think we’re really good there, so hopefully that will help to maybe minimize their running game a little bit.”

For the South, quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby is leading the way for the offense. Come game time on Saturday, the team is looking for other players to step up as well.

“Obviously Ja Reese has really picked it up for us offensively at quarterback, but we have a couple kids that have stepped up behind him that we weren’t expecting,” Froendt said. “We have a lot of good players on both sides of the line of scrimmage and we’re looking for a great ball game from a lot of kids.”

Will Hubert from Papillion LaVista has made a massive impact for the North team at defensive end. Several other position groups have stepped up, as Johnk feels optimistic that the entire roster will be able to come in and make plays.

“Our defensive line is very good and I think our wide receiver group is very good,” Johnk said. “We also have depth at quarterback and in the backfield, which we’ll be able to use. I think we have some nice depth at some spots.”

The Shrine Bowl will be played tomorrow at UNK’s Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at 6 p.m.

kevin.burd@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defensive coordinator Martindale wants Giants to dominate

Defensive coordinator Martindale wants Giants to dominate

New coordinator Wink Martindale is going to try to make the New York Giants defense more aggressive this season. Speaking Thursday before an organized team activity at the Giants headquarters in the Meadowlands, Martindale said he wants his units to dictate what opposing offenses can run. The 59-year-old former Ravens coordinator is known for running a defense that relies a lot on blitzes. However, he plays to use multiple schemes to force opposing quarterbacks and coordinators to adjust. New York is coming off a 4-13 season under new head coach Brian Daboll. It hasn't made the playoffs since 2016.

Browns QB Watson facing lawsuit from 23rd massage therapist

Browns QB Watson facing lawsuit from 23rd massage therapist

Another massage therapist has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, raising the number of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct to 23. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all the women, filed the latest lawsuit in Texas and said in a text to the AP that there could be more legal action forthcoming against Watson. Buzbee did not provide any details about the latest case. The previous 22 lawsuits were filed in 2021, and two of those cases recently received national attention when two of the women were interviewed for a segment on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”

Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas apartment

Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas apartment

DALLAS — Marion Barber, a punishing staple in the Dallas Cowboys backfield for six seasons, was found dead Wednesday at his Frisco home. Frisco police said officers were asked to perform a welfare check at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber and that there was an “unattended death” at the location. The Cowboys confirmed the death of Barber — who was nine days shy of his 39th birthday ...

Falcons' throwback look to include red helmet, black jersey

Falcons' throwback look to include red helmet, black jersey

The Atlanta Falcons are bringing back their red helmets for their throwback uniforms this season. The Falcons have announced they will bring back the red helmets with black jerseys for the first time since 2012. The team will bring back the combination, which pays tribute to their first uniform in 1966, when they play the San Francisco 49ers in a home game on Oct. 16. The Falcons wore this version of the red helmet from 1966 to 1969 before removing the gold trim. The Falcons brought back the combination in 2009 and wore the uniform twice each season until 2013.

Fox promoting Olsen caps NFL's announcer movement for now

Fox promoting Olsen caps NFL's announcer movement for now

The NFL’s free agency, at least when it comes to its top announcing crews, is over for this year. Fox Sports completed its lineup for this season on Tuesday by announcing Greg Olsen as its lead NFL analyst. Fox announced during its upfront presentation for advertisers two weeks ago that Kevin Burkhardt would be the No. 1 play-by-play announcer. The move had been expected for a couple of months after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moved to ESPN’s “Monday Night Football”. How long Olsen will remain in the top spot remains to be seen. Tom Brady has signed with Fox and will move into the booth after he retires for good.

Judge dismisses case against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Judge dismisses case against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

A suburban Denver judge has dismissed charges against Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy stemming from a dispute with his girlfriend. The judge's action was taken after a request from prosecutors. Jeudy spent a night in jail after his girlfriend called authorities May 12 and said he locked some of her belongings in his car to keep her from leaving with the couple's infant daughter. The woman said at a court hearing the next day that Jeudy wasn't a threat and asked the judge to drop the case against him. A court spokesman says an Arapahoe County District Court judge dismissed the case Tuesday.

NFL renews 21 grants for Inspire Change social justice push

The NFL has renewed 21 national grants worth $6.5 million as part of the league’s “Inspire Change” social justice initiative. The league announced the renewals Wednesday. That brings the NFL to more than $244 million in contributions to 37 national grant partners since 2017 as part of its 10-year, $250 million commitment to efforts supporting social justice. The Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group composed of players, former players and team owners recently approved the grant renewals. The group also approved $480,000 more in funding to NFL teams to help local nonprofits erase the lack of access to the internet and technology.

Watch Now: Related Video

Eight of the weirdest Wimbledon tennis traditions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News