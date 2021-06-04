Shrine Bowl Preview: S-E-M’s Carson Rohde sees first 11-man action; Kearney players represent South team

“I’ve always wanted to play there because the six-man championship is there. We didn’t get the opportunity this year, but I’m just glad I will get to actually experience a turf field before I go down to Concordia and play.”

"When you are in that stadium, it feels different," Conrad said. "Like looking around, it feels cool."

O’Brien will be playing a different position during the Shrine game. He will be playing defensive end this weekend instead of his usual outside linebacker spot. While it may be a minor adjustment for the future Eagle, he doesn’t have to worry about putting his hand on the dirt.

“We didn’t know if we had to go three-point stance or not, and I’ve never done a three-point stance before so we didn’t have to, luckily. There are some rules like we can’t do blitzing or anything,” O’Brien said. “It’s pretty much straight up take your gap.”

Jack Johson and Gabe Van Winkle will be playing representing Kearney High School for the last time. However, for Johnson, it will not be the last time he will be playing on Saturdays at Cope Stadium as he will join Conrad as a Loper next fall.