Shrine Bowl offensive MVP gives credit to defense

While Payton often had plenty of time to find a receiver, he couldn’t, as Quaintance and his fellow defensive backs kept the South’s receivers in check. Payton was sacked three times by Isaac Montgomery of Lincoln High and was hurried another five times.

“He couldn’t go anywhere and that gave our defensive ends and D-tackles more time to go get a sack,” Quaintance said.

Quaintance, who is bound for Morningside this fall, finished with four tackles and an interception in the end zone that kept the South off the board in the first quarter.

Bird completed 16 of 26 passes for 133 yards to lead the North offense that also had trouble finding traction.

The North marched down the field on its first possession, covering 60 yards in nine plays. Dexter Larsen of Blair found the end zone from 1-yard out on a keeper from a ‘wildcat’ formation.

But the rest of the game produced only 182 yards of offense for the North.

“They had a really good defense and when we had something go our way, we would just shoot ourselves in the foot,” Bird said. “It was just nice to get the points up there.”