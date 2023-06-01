KEARNEY — They only get a week to prepare.

Saturday evening at UNK's Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field, they have to show what they've learned when the Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game kicks off at 6 p.m..

"Every year I'm always amazed at how fast these kids pick things up," South head coach Mark McLaughlin of Platteview said. "You're marrying 45 different verbiages from different high schools, terminologies and stuff, eight-man players in 11-man players, Class A kids with Class D kids, out-state kids with metro area kids — it's amazing."

Starting with when the players reported on Sunday, McLaughlin said he and his coaching staff didn't have enough plans to keep the players busy because "they just fly through it."

"Obviously, they're really good football players and really good kids but I think it goes under the table how smart these players are. They just pick things up."

Experienced coaches help. So does planning ahead.

McLaughlin has on his staff Brandon Cool and Darrin VanWinkle from Kearney High and his Platteview assistants, Adam Kuhl and Nick Smith. They are paired with quarterbacks Treyven Beckman of Kearney High and Jared Kuhl of Plattsview.

That has allowed the South to create at offensive line and backfield unit around Beckman and the Kearney coaches as well as another group built around Kuhl and the Platteview coaches.

"That little connection makes life a lot easier," McLaughlin said.

In the North camp, head coach Mike Huffman of Bellevue West pursued winners, starting with the quarterback position where he picked Trey Bird of Bennington and Abram Scholting of Pierce. Bird is 26-0 as a starter. Scholting, a UNK recruit, is 25-1 with the only lost in the state finals his junior year.

"Both are very competitive. Both have got big arms and they can run it a bit, too," Huffman said. "As they get better reading the defense and figuring out our plays, i think it’s going to be pretty fun."

Huffman has brought with him one key concept from Bellevue West that meshes with the quarterbacks he's selected.

"We’re going to throw a lot anyway because I like to throw. We’re going to chuck it man," Huffman said.