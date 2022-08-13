Shelton seniors have seen all forms of football; 6-man next on slate

SHELTON — The Shelton Bulldogs are back.

After two years of a cooperative agreement with Wood River, Shelton returns this fall as an independent team, completing a rare football career for the Bulldog seniors.

Shelton will play six-man this year after two years of 11-man with Wood River. Before that, the Bulldogs competed in the eight-man ranks. That gives the seniors experience in all three types of football played in Nebraska high schools.

“I’d be surprised if it has happened to too many people,” said coach Ryan Province, who has accompanied them on their journey throughout the different levels. “I never would have thought I would be getting ready to coach six-man.

Province previously coached at North Platte and Alliance before becoming the head coach at Shelton. He helped at Wood River during the co-op, which was terminated at the end of last season.

“We have a lot of really good experience that I wouldn’t take back. I think it’s going to make us better in the long run,” he said.

When the decision was made to end the co-op, Shelton had to decide whether to return to eight-man or play six-man. It wasn’t an easy decision, but Shelton’s contribution to the football team last year amounted to 11 players.

We brought over 11 guys and four or five would start. ... I thought we contributed as much as we could, having the low numbers we did,” said senior lineman Stewart, who along with Quinn Cheney has been a two-way starter the past two years.

Even with the anticipation more players would be interested in representing their own school, the prospect of limited numbers made six-man the obvious choice.

So Province and his players spent the offseason taking a crash course in six-man.

“This summer has been the most exposure I’ve had, but it’s been kind of fun,” he said. “It’s a wide-open game. ... I’m coming around to enjoy the game. It’s fun.”

They’re leaning on Cheney, who played six-man in junior high at Cody-Kilgore before moving to Shelton.

“Six-man was all I knew from second to eighth grade so it was relearning all the stuff you can do,” Cheney said. “You can still run shotgun and trips and stuff out of six-man. You just have one lineman instead of five.”

And that lineman can catch a pass. That’s one thing the team learned at a team camp this summer at Harvard when Stewart gathered in a pass and found the end zone.

“That was kind of nice. It was a big celebration for everybody,” Province said.

That wasn’t the only thing the Bulldogs have learned, and Cheney hasn’t been shy about sharing his knowledge. The first thing he told them was to get ready to run.

“It’s high-paced. You’re sprinting all the time. It’s a track meet,” he said.