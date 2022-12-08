 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

S-E-M Noah Eggleston leads Mustangs to 10-1 season

  • 0
Noah Eggleston cutout

S-E-M senior Noah Eggleston’s led the Mustangs to the six-man state semifinals.

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson recap the football state championship games and preview Nebraska high school basketball season.

SUMNER — At the helm of one of the most successful seasons in S-E-M history was senior Noah Eggleston. The 6-foot quarterback has started at the position in three-straight years for the Mustangs.

After going 5-3 in 2020 and 5-4 in 2021, S-E-M went 10-1 this season, having an undefeated record before falling to Parkview Christian 40-22 in the semifinals of the Class D-6 playoffs.

“This year, our coach came in and the first thing he said was that our season doesn’t end until Nov. 18, which was the state championship game,” Eggleston said. “We obviously didn’t make it, which is pretty disappointing, but every day that thought was going through our heads at practice. It wasn’t that we had to go to practice, it was we got to go to practice. That mentality was fun.”

Eggleston completed 58.5% of his passes for 1,701 yards and 37 touchdowns, while only throwing two interceptions. He also added another 463 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in 37 carries.

People are also reading…

Eggleston’s successful year has led to him being named the Hub Territory 6/8-Man Player of the Year.

“He’s a good football player, a good kid and I liked coaching him,” said S-E-M coach Shane Hrasky. “I’ve been around him for three years now. I was assistant coach for two years and head coach this year. He’s gotten stronger as the years have went on and the way he can throw the ball, I’ve had people say that it’s almost like he flicks his wrist. Sometimes if I called the wrong play he would bail me out, so it was nice having him back there.”

In his career, Eggleston has accumulated 4,141 passing yards and 83 touchdowns. He has also ran for 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He set career-highs this season for passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage. After improving through the air each season, Eggleston hit his stride in his final year with the Mustangs.

“Just like anybody else, it was a little rough his sophomore year,” Hrasky said. “A lot of little mistakes here and there with interceptions, sacks and not throwing to the right guy. Last year he tried showing off a little too much and overthrew a lot of guys too far down the field. We really worked on that this year and he’s way more accurate. It was just way better all-around this year.”

While football has always been part of Eggleston’s life, he found his love of the game in high school. As his coaches began to put more trust in his abilities, he was able to put his talents on display.

“Freshman year I didn’t really get a lot of playing time,” Eggleston said. “Going into sophomore year, my coaches really believed in me. They said they knew who the starting quarterback was just from seeing me throw the ball around in practice. That’s when I really started to fall in love with football was sophomore year. From then on, I just really enjoyed playing the sport.”

Through it all, Noah has competed alongside his brother, Kellen, who also played a key role in S-E-M’s breakout season. While the two don’t always see things eye to eye, they have left lasting legacies on the Mustangs’ football team.

“It’s been a rollercoaster with him,” Eggleston said. “We get mad at each other pretty easily. He yells at me and I yell at him, but usually we just brush it off and keep working together. Without him and without having each other, we wouldn’t have been able to do the things that we did throughout high school.”

Eggleston would like to play college football in the future, but if not, he hopes to go to UNL or Beatrice and study something in the agribusiness field.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deion Sanders agrees to coach Colorado football

Deion Sanders agrees to coach Colorado football

DENVER — Colorado football is ready to go Prime Time again. Deion Sanders has agreed to become the Buffs’ football coach, CU announced Saturday evening, ushering in a new era for both a downtrodden Buffs program and for an NFL icon tasked with leading them out of the darkness. Terms were not immediately confirmed, but the multi-year deal is believed to be worth at least $4.5 million annually, ...

Bears QB Justin Fields takes a step toward starting Sunday vs. Packers

Bears QB Justin Fields takes a step toward starting Sunday vs. Packers

CHICAGO — It’s looking more likely that Justin Fields will be ready to play with a separated left shoulder Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. The Chicago Bears quarterback was a full participant in practice Thursday afternoon at Halas Hall, moving him a step closer to returning after missing the Week 12 loss against the New York Jets. Fields suffered a ...

Josh Jacobs, Raiders hope to run past Chargers

Josh Jacobs, Raiders hope to run past Chargers

Josh Jacobs deserved to be off his feet this week. Coming off a record-breaking performance and workload that likely aggravated his calf strain, Jacobs is expected to be back in uniform for the Las Vegas Raiders when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. 

Chris Perkins: Mike McDaniel wisely keeps focus on Dolphins vs. 49ers, not himself vs. Kyle Shanahan

Chris Perkins: Mike McDaniel wisely keeps focus on Dolphins vs. 49ers, not himself vs. Kyle Shanahan

Give Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel credit for not making Sunday’s game against San Francisco about him and his friend, Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers head coach, in any way. Sometimes that’s a fine line to walk. McDaniel continuously insists this week’s game is about two of the NFL’s hottest teams — the Dolphins (8-3), who are riding a five-game winning streak, and the 49ers (7-4), who are riding a ...

Bills shut down Patriots' offense in one-sided win

Bills shut down Patriots' offense in one-sided win

Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass., in a rematch of an AFC wild-card game last season. 

Deion Sanders over the line? Colorado regents planning to discuss new football coach Sunday morning.

Deion Sanders over the line? Colorado regents planning to discuss new football coach Sunday morning.

DENVER — A contract for a new Colorado football coach — who’s expected to be NFL icon Deion Sanders — is now officially up for discussion by the Board of Regents on Sunday morning. The board announced Saturday that it has scheduled a special meeting for 10 a.m. Sunday to discuss, according to the public agenda, a “Personnel matter at CU-Boulder — athletics.” The announcement confirms that the ...

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News