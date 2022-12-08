S-E-M Noah Eggleston leads Mustangs to 10-1 season

SUMNER — At the helm of one of the most successful seasons in S-E-M history was senior Noah Eggleston. The 6-foot quarterback has started at the position in three-straight years for the Mustangs.

After going 5-3 in 2020 and 5-4 in 2021, S-E-M went 10-1 this season, having an undefeated record before falling to Parkview Christian 40-22 in the semifinals of the Class D-6 playoffs.

“This year, our coach came in and the first thing he said was that our season doesn’t end until Nov. 18, which was the state championship game,” Eggleston said. “We obviously didn’t make it, which is pretty disappointing, but every day that thought was going through our heads at practice. It wasn’t that we had to go to practice, it was we got to go to practice. That mentality was fun.”

Eggleston completed 58.5% of his passes for 1,701 yards and 37 touchdowns, while only throwing two interceptions. He also added another 463 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in 37 carries.

Eggleston’s successful year has led to him being named the Hub Territory 6/8-Man Player of the Year.

“He’s a good football player, a good kid and I liked coaching him,” said S-E-M coach Shane Hrasky. “I’ve been around him for three years now. I was assistant coach for two years and head coach this year. He’s gotten stronger as the years have went on and the way he can throw the ball, I’ve had people say that it’s almost like he flicks his wrist. Sometimes if I called the wrong play he would bail me out, so it was nice having him back there.”

In his career, Eggleston has accumulated 4,141 passing yards and 83 touchdowns. He has also ran for 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He set career-highs this season for passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage. After improving through the air each season, Eggleston hit his stride in his final year with the Mustangs.

“Just like anybody else, it was a little rough his sophomore year,” Hrasky said. “A lot of little mistakes here and there with interceptions, sacks and not throwing to the right guy. Last year he tried showing off a little too much and overthrew a lot of guys too far down the field. We really worked on that this year and he’s way more accurate. It was just way better all-around this year.”

While football has always been part of Eggleston’s life, he found his love of the game in high school. As his coaches began to put more trust in his abilities, he was able to put his talents on display.

“Freshman year I didn’t really get a lot of playing time,” Eggleston said. “Going into sophomore year, my coaches really believed in me. They said they knew who the starting quarterback was just from seeing me throw the ball around in practice. That’s when I really started to fall in love with football was sophomore year. From then on, I just really enjoyed playing the sport.”

Through it all, Noah has competed alongside his brother, Kellen, who also played a key role in S-E-M’s breakout season. While the two don’t always see things eye to eye, they have left lasting legacies on the Mustangs’ football team.

“It’s been a rollercoaster with him,” Eggleston said. “We get mad at each other pretty easily. He yells at me and I yell at him, but usually we just brush it off and keep working together. Without him and without having each other, we wouldn’t have been able to do the things that we did throughout high school.”

Eggleston would like to play college football in the future, but if not, he hopes to go to UNL or Beatrice and study something in the agribusiness field.