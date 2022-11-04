S-E-M moves on to semifinals after win over Shelton.

SUMNER — S-E-M defeated Shelton 50-26 Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Class D6 football playoffs.

The win puts the Mustangs into the semifinals where they will get a rematch with Parkview Christian, a team they beat 20-16 on Sept. 9. It's the only loss on the Parkview Christian slate.

The Mustangs started fast against Shelton, with the first touchdown coming from Grayden Anderson in a 6-yard run at the 7:59 mark in the opening quarter.

After taking control 16-0, some defensive miscues gave the Bulldogs a chance to get back in the game, but S-E-M made the necessary adjustments.

“We played OK,” said S-E-M coach Shane Hrasky. “The first half our defense kind of struggled a bit with the way they were moving the ball, but we got it corrected in the second half and came out with the win. We made halftime adjustments and they played way better in the second half.”

The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the first half, one being a 22-yard pass from Riley Bombeck to Ashton Simmons and the other being a 13-yard run by Bombeck.

Even with Shelton hanging around, S-E-M took control with a 3-yard touchdown run from Kellen Eggleston to head into halftime leading 30-13.

The momentum carried into the second half where the Mustangs cemented control in the third quarter. Noah Eggleston completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Maddox Jones and S-E-M finished the quarter off with a 38-yard touchdown connection from Noah Eggleston to Ryan Arbuthnot.

The Bulldogs put points on the scoreboard in the final quarter, but it was too little too late.

“The offense played OK,” Hrasky said. “We blocked well. Defense we need to work on. We need to work on breaking down and making our tackles.”

The two teams had an almost identical score when they matched up in the final game of the regular season two weeks ago, where the Mustangs won 54-27.

Now S-E-M moves on to the semifinal round to play Parkview Christian, who defeated Red Cloud 54-32 to advance.

The 20 points the Mustangs scored against Parkview Christian was the fewest the Mustangs scored this season. The team hopes to find more firepower on offense this time around.

“I want us to go back to basics, do the little things right, break down and tackle and stay on our blocks. Just doing the little things and the basics right. We will have to study it, prepare this week and go from there.”