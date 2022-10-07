S-E-M dominates in fourth quarter to remain undefeated, knock off Red Cloud

SUMNER — S-E-M rallied for 18 points in the fourth quarter to knock off previously unbeaten Red Cloud 54-36 Friday afternoon in Sumner.

After entering the fourth quarter tied at 36, the undefeated Mustangs took control.

It all began on the first play of the fourth quarter when quarterback Noah Eggleston scrambled in the backfield and found Ethan Atkins for a 15-yard touchdown. With a 44-36 lead, the momentum carried the Mustangs home.

“It’s big, but I tell them every game is big,” S-E-M coach Shane Hrasky said. “It’s just another game for us, but yes it was a big win for us.”

After a slow first quarter with each team only having six points, the scoring quickly began to pick up. With 3:35 remaining in the first half, Red Cloud quarterback Ben Ely threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to his trusty target, Caden Frey.

Things quickly could’ve gone dire for S-E-M, as the Warriors went with a surprise onside kick and recovered it, putting them in prime position to score again. But a fumble stalled the drive and changed the game.

S-E-M’s first play following the fumble was a 73-yard touchdown bomb to Jayson Guthard.

After giving up another Red Cloud touchdown with under a minute remaining in the first half, S-E-M got a much-needed touchdown on the final play with a miraculous heave to Ryan Arbuthnot in the end zone.

Even after giving up a touchdown on the opening second half kickoff return, the Mustangs continued to fight back.

“It was a tough team we played,” Hrasky said. “Overall, team effort is what it came down to.”

Fireworks started to go off between the two teams in the third quarter, with S-E-M responding to the kickoff return touchdown with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Cohen Rohde.

A 6-yard touchdown run from Ely put the Warriors back on top, but a 3-yard touchdown run by Kellen Eggleston tied the game heading into the fourth.

The Red Cloud offense was stuffed in the final 10 minutes with one punt, a turnover on downs and an interception.

S-E-M sealed the win with another touchdown run from Eggleston and a 30-yard field goal with 3:05 remaining.

Even though they're 6-0, the Mustangs know there is more work to do.

“I just keep telling them to work on the little things and try to get better every week,” Hrasky said. “They can block until the whistle blows, be smart, no penalties, wrap up on defense and just keep working on the little things.”

S-E-M will be back in action Thursday in Franklin.