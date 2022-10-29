Playoff Roundup: Elm Creek upsets Ainswroth to reach Class D2 Quarterfinals

Elm Creek 33, Ainsworth 18: Three Elm Creek players rushed for 100 or more yards as the Buffaloes upset previously-unbeaten Ainsworth 33-18.

Jaxon Smith scored two second-half touchdowns as Elm Creek broke a 12-12 halftime deadlock.

Beau Knapp rushed for 147 yards on 20 carries while Smith ran for 107 yarcs and Carter Erickson gained anothre 100 yards on the ground.

Elm Creek will play second-seeded and undefeated Hitchcock County in the Class D2 quarterfinals on Friday.

Boone Central 48, Minden 0: Parker Borer rushed for 197 yards and scored four touchdowns, including an 85-yard run and an 85-yard kickoff return to lead Boone Central to a 48-0 win over Minden in the Class C1 playoffs.

James Fogleman caught nine passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns to add to Boone Central's totals.

For Minden, Jake Ryan, replacing the injured Carter Harsin at quarterback, completed eight passes for 147 yards and Seth Hausermann caught four of them for 101 yards.

Stanton 54, Ravenna 18: Stanton overcame an early 12-6 deficit to beat Ravenna 54-18 in the Class D1 playoffs.

Becker Pohlman rushed for 101 yards on 13 carries and Jason Claussen picked up 83 yards on eight carries to lead Stanton.

Ravenna's Zach Lewandowski rushed for 167 yards on 29 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Arthur County 77, Wilcox-Hildreth 12: Undefeated and second seeded Arthur County rolled to a 77-12 win over Wilcox-Hildreth in the six-man playoffs.

For Wilcox-Hildreth (4-5), Graysen Sheen completed 7 of 18 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Graiden Ritner had a combined 135 yards rushing and receiving.

S-E-M 77, Wallace 31: Six-man's top-seeded and unbeaten S-E-M Mustangs advanced with a 46-point win over Wallace. Noah Eggleston completed 12 of 22 passes for 148 yards and four touchdowns. He also carried the ball three times for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Grayden Anderson added to the S-E-M totals with 99 yards rushing and receiving and two rushing touchdowns.

Kellen Eggleston returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

S-E-M will play host to Shelton in the quarterfinals on Friday.