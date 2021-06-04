Ord’s Kelen Meyer looks forward to walking on at Nebraska

KEARNEY— It was the second week of last season when the Ord High School team faced Central City, and Kelen Meyer lined up for a 58-yard field goal. It was the kick that changed his life.

Meyer went viral after breaking the Class C-2 record for the longest field goal. Once he went viral, schools kept calling for Meyer, including the Cornhuskers.

Meyer had plenty of options for college, but a week after earning an offer to walk-on at Nebraska, Meyer decided to commit there.

Meyer will be one of the 12 walk-ons in this year’s class.

“I was really excited,” Meyer said. “I always wanted to go there, watching the Huskers play on Saturday all the time. I thought it would be a cool thing to be a part of. I’m really excited about it.”

Meyer was a member of the 2020 state championship team. After a perfect regular season, Ord defeated Archbishop Bergan, 28-7, in the Class C-2 state championship.