North defense shuts down South's Cole Payton in 10-3 Shrine Bowl victory

KEARNEY— The North team defense was far from intimidated when playing against this year’s Nebraska’s Gatorade Player of the Year and North Dakota State-bound quarterback, Cole Payton.

Quite frankly, the defensive front was having a field day during the 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl on Saturday at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field..

The North’s game plan was quite simple — run to the football and gang tackle, according to North’s coach Kurt Frenzen.

The defense kept Payton grounded in the pocket and the pressure from the defensive front and the shut-down coverage from the secondary combined for a 10-3 North victory.

“That’s what you have to do when you are playing against guys like that, and that’s the biggest thing we had to do and I thought we did that,” Frenzen said. “We got multiple guys there to bring him down because you can’t bring him down with arm tackles, and I thought we executed well.”

Payton struggled to find his rhythm, only completing 25 percent of his passes. On his first drive, after the offense moved the chains to put the South in the red zone, a miscommunication with his receiver led to a one-handed interception grab by James “Jimmy” Quaintance of Millard North.