No. 9 Bridgeport shuts down Gibbon

Hampton had three carries that covered four yards for his most productive runs of the game. More often he was held for zero or negative yards.

Gibbon’s longest run from scrimmage was a 16-yard scramble by Smith on a broken play.

Smith also hit Carlos Tamayo for a 12-yard gain, but the Bridgeport defense, with a noticeable size advantage on the line, made it a struggle on every down.

But Bridgeport had to work, too.

“We are pretty happy with our defense. They really kept us in the game,” Montgomery said. “They’ve played pretty well all year. We’ve been pretty physical on defense and we feel like we held up to their running game fairly well today.”

But the turnovers, which included four interceptions on four straight possessions in the second and third quarters, kept the defense on the field too long and too often.