No. 9 Bridgeport shuts down Gibbon

GIBBON — The Gibbon Buffaloes, off to a 3-0 start to the season, hit a brick wall.
The Bridgeport Bulldogs.
Held to 54 yards of total offense, committing five turnovers and having a punt blocked led to a 27-0 loss to the No. 9-ranked Bulldogs Friday afternoon in Gibbon.
“We were controlled up front from the beginning. We couldn’t get any push on our inside zone,” Gibbon co-coach Jeff Montgomery said. “And with a backup quarterback, we were kind of limited with what we could do in the passing game.”
The Buffs tried some short passes, which worked at times, but when quarterback Braxton Smith tried to throw long, he didn’t have the time as the Bulldogs’ pass rush overwhelmed him.
Smith got the starting nod over senior Matthew Weismann, who was on the sidelines with an injury, and from the start, the Buffaloes had no traction.
Gibbon went three-and-out on its first possession, losing a yard, and had the punt blocked, giving Bridgeport the ball at the Gibbon 30-yard line.
The Buffs’ defense held, but that effort was wasted when Gibbon fumbled on its first play back on offense. This time, Bridgeport put together a 5-play, 25-yard drive to score.
Senior running back Cole Faessler took an option pitch around the corner for a 12-yard score, the first of his two touchdowns on the afternoon. He finished with 132 yards on 23 carries, winning the running back battle with Gibbon’s Sean Hampton, who finished with 8 yards on 15 carries.
Hampton had three carries that covered four yards for his most productive runs of the game. More often he was held for zero or negative yards.
Gibbon’s longest run from scrimmage was a 16-yard scramble by Smith on a broken play.
Smith also hit Carlos Tamayo for a 12-yard gain, but the Bridgeport defense, with a noticeable size advantage on the line, made it a struggle on every down.
But Bridgeport had to work, too.
“We are pretty happy with our defense. They really kept us in the game,” Montgomery said. “They’ve played pretty well all year. We’ve been pretty physical on defense and we feel like we held up to their running game fairly well today.”
But the turnovers, which included four interceptions on four straight possessions in the second and third quarters, kept the defense on the field too long and too often.
“We started the game with the blocked punt and then another turnover right after that. They had the ball the entire first quarter and we could never execute anything with any continuity after that,” Montgomery said. “It’s hard to do with a backup QB, and the wind wasn’t terrible, but we were limited with some things against them, as well as some of the thing we would like to run, so it was a tough night for us.”
Gibbon is back in action Friday playing host to Grand Island Central Catholic. Bridgeport plays at home against North Platte St. Pat’s.
@HubSports_Buck
n Bridgeport 27, Gibbon 0
Score by Quarters
Bridgeport (4-0)7 7 7 6 — 27
Gibbon (3-1)0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BHS — Cole Faessler 12 run (Braxton Swires kick), 6:44
Second Quarter
BHS — Swires 38 pass from Braeden Stull (Swires kick), 3:57
Third Quarter
BHS — Austin Kenner 6 pass from Jacob Wallesen (Swires kick), 2:28
Fourth Quarter
BHS — Faessler 4 run (run failed), 4:19
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!