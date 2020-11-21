McCool Junction's Owen McDonald rusheds for 393 yards, 8 touchdowns in six-man ttle game

KEARNEY — The six-man state championship football game turned into a one-man show.

McCool Junction’s Owen McDonald broke the six-man playoff record for rushing yards with 393, tied the record for rushing touchdowns in a playoff game with eight and he was 8 of 9 on extra-point kicks for 64 of the Mustangs’ points in a 70-20 victory over Sterling Friday night at UNK’s Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

At halftime, McDonald, a 5-10, 156-pound senior, had 334 yards on 21 carries. His first, and only, carry in the second half was a 59-yard touchdown.

“I owe it all to my blockers. I have the best blockers in D-6 football without a doubt,” McDonald said. “Every touchdown I get is a touchdown to them because they open up the holes like no other.”

McDonald averaged nearly 15 yards per carry during the regular season. He peeled off a 52-yard run on his second carry of the championship game, then strung together touchdown runs of 2, 11, 64, 28, 5, 33, 62 and 59 yards.

“If he gets a crease, you’re not going to catch him. That’s just the way it is,” McCool Junction coach Jarrod Weiss said.