Late safety gives North 17-15 win in Shrine Bowl

KEARNEY — It came down to defense, like it often does in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game.

The North’s Will Hubert of Papillion-La Vista sacked South quarterback JaReese Lott-Buzby in the end zone for a safety with 4:44 remaining in the game to give the North a 17-15 victory Saturday night at Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

“When we got to the quarterback, I knew right away we had won the game and it’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Hubert said.

The North had dominated the game with 370 yards of total offense to the South’s 116. But as the thoughts of a tie swarmed about the stadium as storm clouds approached, the score remained 15-15, to the surprise of neither coach, Creighton Prep’s Tim Johnk for the North and Brent Froendt of Omaha Westside for the South.

Both pointed out that with only a handful of practices in the one-week preparation for the all-star game, getting the offense to execute with efficiency is difficult.

For the North, the difficulty intensified because of the team’s defensive line.

“We knew the defensive line was the strength of our team. … We had a hard time blocking them all week,” Johnk said.

The North defense registered nine tackles for losses amounting to 35 yards.

None were bigger than Hubert’s one for a loss of three yards.

“Our D linemen were getting movement the whole game and it didn’t stop when we needed it. Some of my teammates caused him to scramble and he fell right my way and we knocked him down together,” Hubert said.

The South had its back against the wall thanks to its own defense, which just made a goal-line stand, stopping the North twice one yard from the end zone.

The North got there by recovering a fumble at the 6-yard line.

We struggled snapping the ball a little bit today and getting the exchanges down and that certainly came back to haunt us a little bit,” Froendt said.

The South’s defensive front had stepped up to stop the North, which put the ball in the hands of the game’s Offensive MVP, Dylan Mostek of Bennington, who rushed for 156 yards on 29 carries. He was denied by the South defense led by Defensive MVP Jake Leader of Lincoln Southwest, who was credited with 11 tackles.

All of the offensive scoring came in the second quarter.

Fremont’s Drew Sellon provided the lightning for the North before halftime, catching a 47-yard touchdown pass from Grand Island Senior High’s Kytan Fyfe, and making a diving catch for a 42-yard gain to spark the North’s second scoring drive.

That drive was capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Central City’s Kale Jensen to Bennington’s Dylan Mostek

Sellon also passed to Gretna’s Mick Huber for a 2-point conversion after his first touchdown.

The North more than doubled the South’s total offense in the first half, but the South was opportunistic.

A 39-yard halfback pass from Kenesaw’s Tyson Denkert to Waverly’s Riley Marsh moved the ball to the 8-yard-line and, after a penalty, Omaha Westside’s Grant Guyett caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Lincoln High’s Lott-Buzby for the South’s first score.

Lott-Buzby hit Guyett again for an 18-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left in the half.

A 15-yard interception return by Lincoln Northeast’s Grant Wilbur led to that score.

n North 15, South 15

Score by Quarters

North0 15 0 2 – 17

South0 15 0 0 – 0

Scoring summary

Second Quarter

NORTH – Drew Sellon 47 pass from Kytan Fyfe (Mick Huber pass from Sellon) 9:52.

SOUTH – Grant Guyett 4 pass from JaReese Lott-Buzby (Lott-Buzby run) 8:10

NORTH – Dylan Mostek 17 pass from Kale Jensen (Blake Thompson kick)

SOUTH – Guyett 18 pass from Lott-Buzby (Evan Shepard kick), 0:12

Fourth Quarter

NORTH – Team Safety (Will Hubert tackled Lott-Buzby in the end zone) 4:44.

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — South: Christian Nash (Millard South) 7-13, Tyson Denkert (Kenesaw) 3-11, Rashad Madden (Ralston) 2-3, Quade Myers (Dundy County) 2-1, JaReese Lott-Buzby (Lincoln HIgh) 15-(minus 7), Billie Stephenson (Lincoln East) 1-(minus 10). North: Dylan Mostek (Bennington) 29-156, Sam Hartman (GINW) 5-40, Caleb Busch (Burwell) 3-14, Kytan Fyfe (Grand Island) 4-13, Jarrett Boggs (Archbishop Bergan) 1-0, Mich Huber (Gretna) 1-(minus 30, Team 1-(minus 5), Kale Jensen (Central City) 3-(minus 6).

PASSING — South: Lott-Buzby 7-15-0, 66 yds.; Denkert 1-1-0, 39 yds. North: Jensen 4-8-1 79 yds,; Fyfe 4-5-0, 71 yds. Sam Hartman 2-3-0, 11 yds.

RECEIVING — South Grant Guyett (Omaha Westside) 6-55, Riley Marsh (Waverly) 1-39, Stephenson 1-11. North: Drew Sellon (Fremont) 4-96, Adam Van Cleave (Lakeview) 3-31, Mostek 1-17, Trevor Schwartz (Scottsbluff) 1-16, Henry Rickels (Bellevue West) 1-1.