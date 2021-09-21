Kids ages 6-15 wanted for Optimists' annual Punt-Pass-Kick

KEARNEY — The Kearney Optimist Club will host its annual Punt-Pass-Kick contest at the Kearney Family YMCA at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The contest is free and open to boys and girls ages 6-15 (as of Dec. 31, 2021).

Ribbons and trophies will be presented at the YMCA on the following Saturday. All first-place finishers are eligible to compete at the state competition Oct. 3 at Nebraska Wesleyan University at Lincoln.