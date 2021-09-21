 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kids ages 6-15 wanted for Optimists' annual Punt-Pass-Kick
0 Comments
top story

Kids ages 6-15 wanted for Optimists' annual Punt-Pass-Kick

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Kearney Optimist Club will host its annual Punt-Pass-Kick contest at the Kearney Family YMCA at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The contest is free and open to boys and girls ages 6-15 (as of Dec. 31, 2021).

Ribbons and trophies will be presented at the YMCA on the following Saturday. All first-place finishers are eligible to compete at the state competition Oct. 3 at Nebraska Wesleyan University at Lincoln.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News