KEARNEY — Kearney High School has been selected as the Nebraska Class A winner of the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame National High School Academic Excellence Award.

The award goes to the top academic football teams from each level of play within each state.

The KHS football team included 23 All-Academic Heartland Conference Football selections, three Regent Scholarship recipients, 45 KHS Honor Roll recipients, and 27 AP/Honor class enrollees.

"Our KHS football players take pride in their commitment to excellence in the classroom. Our program is extremely proud of this accomplishment,” coach Brandon Cool said.

To be eligible for the NFF National High School Academic Excellence Award, a team must have: A minimum cumulative team GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale; superior academic application and performance; and a successful football season.

The KHS Varsity Football team had a record of 7 - 3 this school year and a cumulative grade point average of 3.62.

“To have won this prestigious award two years in a row is quite outstanding. Not only do our coaches and players do the right thing on the football field, they do the right things in the classroom as well," KHS Principal Jeff Ganz said. "This shows the commitment of our students and will serve them well in their post-high school endeavors. We are extremely honored to earn this award, and it says a great deal about our student-athletes here at KHS.”

Minden was the Class C-1 award winner.