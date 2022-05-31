 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Kearney High’s Parker Wise excited to seize opportunity to play at Shrine Bowl

Shrine Bowl Art

KEARNEY — Former Kearney High linebacker and running back Parker Wise earned one last chance to play football at the high school level.

Being selected to participate in the 2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl, he will now get to compete against other top-level seniors in the state. Pratices for the June 4 game begin Sunday with teams working out at Horizon Middle School and Kearney High School.

Parker Wise

Parker Wise

After a long break from playing the sport after finishing his final season with the Bearcats, Wise is eager to get back on the field and battle.

“I’m really excited to just get out and go play football again,” Wise said. “It’s been a while. Obviously, it’s a huge honor to do it and I’m just very excited to get the chance to go out and compete for a good cause.”

In a physically daunting sport like football, powering through all of the ups and downs has allowed Wise to reach where he is today.

“It means a lot to me because I’ve put in a lot of work and a lot of hours,” Wise said. “To get some recognition definitely feels good.”

Wise will be staying in Kearney for college, where he will play football at UNK. With the Lopers coming off of a successful 10-3 season, he hopes to step in and contribute to the team’s success.

“I’m really just trying to become a better linebacker for UNK and be able to compete at the DII level in the MIAA, which is like the toughest conference,” Wise said.

Growing up in The Cornhusker State, football has played a major role in Wise’s life. The drive to participate in the sport began at a young age, when he would go to the backyard and play with his friends.

“Football has always been my favorite sport,” Wise said. “I watched it growing up with the Huskers and the Lopers. Just being around it my whole life, being raised in Nebraska and me and my neighborhood buddies used to just go out and play it all day, every day… That’s probably how I started.”

Even though his time playing for Kearney High is over, Wise will remember the relationships that he created through the sport. His favorite memories aren’t the wins and losses, but rather the people that surrounded him.

“I will definitely remember playing with all of my buddies that I grew up with,” Wise said. “Just going out and competing with the guys that have been my best friends for 18 years.”

While Wise wants to win the game and put forth his best effort, that isn’t his biggest concern heading into the Shrine Bowl.

“I just want to have a good experience and meet some guys,” Wise said. “Obviously I want to play good and try to win, but it’s more for the experience for me.”

