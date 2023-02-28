LEXINGTON — Lexington High School and University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate Jake Harvey has been named the new head football coach at Lexington High School.

A multi-sport athlete for the Minutemen, Harvey graduated from Lexington High School in 2002 and earned a football scholarship to UNK where he played until his career ended with an injury.

After college, began his career teaching and coaching at Millard North High School, where he served as an assistant varsity football and basketball coach. He also spent two years at Grand Island High School during which time he he served as an assistant coach for the Nebraska Danger Indoor Football Team.

He returned to Lexington in 2011 as a PE teacher and assistant football and basketball coach. He was named the offensive coordinator for the football team in 2020 and served in that position for three years.