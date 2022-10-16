Hub Territory Football Highlights

Amherst 55, Gibbon 0: Amherst limited Gibbon to 132 yards of total offense while rolling up 490 yards. The Broncos' Reilly Fisher ran for 106 yards on five carries and completed 6 of 10 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Amherst (4-4) finishes the regular season Friday at Hershey. Gibbon (0-8) hosts Kearney Catholic.

Elm Creek 48, Ansley/Litchfield 20: Carter Erickson rushed for 234 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns as Elm Creek finished the regular season 7-1. Jaxon Smith added 94 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown. Leyton Rohde ran for 80 yards and passed for 101 yards for Ansley/Litchfield. Luke Bailey caught six passes for 71 yards. Ansley/Litchfield ends the season 2-6. Elm Creek will host Mullen at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Kenesaw 38, Axtell 8: Axtell finished the regular season 4-4 and will travel to play Dundy Count-Stratton on Thursday. Tyler Stoddard caught two passes for 72 yards and Axtell's only touchdown. Kenesaw (7-1) hosts South Loup in Thursday's first round of the playoffs.

Loomis 42, Bertrand 12: Clay Meyer ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 123 yards and two touchdowns to lead Loomis. Owen Kaps ran for 111 yards and a touchdown for Bertrand. The Vikings end the year 2-6 while Loomis (3-5) goes to Ainsworth for a first-round playoff game Thursday.

Holdrege 34, Cozad 22: Cade Kirwin caught a 63-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter from Jackson Hinrichs to seal Holdrege's win over Cozad. Kirwin had six catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Hinrichs was 12 of 17 for 233 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Holdrege (2-6) hosts Ogallala on Friday.

Centura 33, Kearney Catholic 16: Centura built a 27-9 first-half lead and went on to beat the Stars. Quentin Morris ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns for the Centurions (5-3). KCHS (3-5) travels to Gibbon on Friday.

Minden 43, Gothenburg 14: Minden (5-3) rolled over Gothenburg (3-5) as Carter Harsin ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third Jake Ryan rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Shelton 45, Harvard 16: Riley Bombeck rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns and caught a pass for another score as Shelton improved to 6-1. The Bulldogs will play undefeated S-E-M at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Red Cloud 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 20: Red Cloud used a strong first half to run away from Wilcox-Hildreth. Ben Ely ran for 180 yards and six touchdowns for the Warriors. For the Falcons (3-4), Gaige Ritner ran for 160 yards and a touchdown. He also passed for two touchdowns.

Riverside 28, Ravenna 6: Riverside's Carson Bloom rushed for 102 yards on 11 carries and Drew Carraher passed for 124 yards in the Chargers' win over Ravenna. For the Bluejays, Zach Lewandowski completed 11 of 28 passes for 109 yards and rushed for 57 yards. The Bluejays (6-2) will play Perkins County Thursday in Grant in the first round of the playoffs.

S-E-M 66, Franklin 21: Noah Eggleston completed 8 of 9 passes for 240 yards and seven touchdowns in the Mustangs' win over Franklin. Kellen Eggleston caught four passes for 117 yards and four touchdowns. S-E-M (7-0) wraps up the regular season on Thursday against Shelton.