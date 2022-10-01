Hub Territory Football Highlights

Kearney Catholic couldn't contain the passing attack of Hastings St. Cecilia in a 49-7 loss Friday night. Carson Kudlacek completed 17 of 21 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Cooper Butler was his favorite target, catching six passes for 167 yards and two touchdwons. Jensen Anderson caught five passes for 87 yards and a score. Kearney Catholic (3-3) hosts Ord on Friday.

Franklin outscored Wilcox-Hildreth 20-0 in the second half to pull out a 33-24 victory over the Falcons. Grant Hausermann rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns for Franklin. Graiten Ritner ran for 184 yards on 37 carries for Wil-Hil, scoring twice.

Tyler Calleroz rushed for 265 yards and four touchdowns to lead Arcadia/Loup City to a 45-28 win over Pleasanton. The Bulldogs' Treven Wendt rushed for 67 yards and caught six passes for 72 yards.

Central Valley's Zandar Wolf ran for 219 yards and four touchdowns and Dierks Nekoliczak completed two passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in a 50-12 win over Ansley/Litchfield.

Blake Hinrichs rushed fo 262 yards and three touchdowns as Ord erased a 10-7 halftime deficit to beat Amherst 41-10.

Axtell evened its record at 3-3 with a 30-0 win over Blue Hill. Jacob Halvorson ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns and teammate Elijah Bergstrom rushed for 106 yards and another score.

Bertrand's Eric Wood rushed for 129 yards and Owen Kaps added another 115 yards on the ground in the Vikings' 52-16 win over Medicine Valley.

Red Cloud held off Shelton 44-35 to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Ben Ely ran for 276 yards and four touchdowns for Red Cloud. Shelton's RIley Bombeck ran for 145 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Grayden Anderson rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns to lead unbeaten S-E-M to a 54-0 win over Harvard. Jayson Guthard caught two passes, both touchdowns, for 74 yards. S-E-M faces unbeaten Red Cloud Friday night.