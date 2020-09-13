Highlights from Friday night's Hub Territory football games

— Pleasanton’s Kray Kingston completed 12 of 20 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 52-6 win over Overton in a rematch of last year’s Class D2 semifinal. Tyce Westland caught all three touchdowns, finishing with six catches for 79 yards. Treven Wendt caught five passes for 81 yards. Overton’s Will Kulhanek rushed for 99 yards on 10 carries.
— Minden’s Gage Fries ran for 114 yards on 20 carries in the Whippets’ 49-14 loss to Adams Central.
— Lexington’s Alex Ramos ran for 191 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns as Lexington defeated South Sioux City 45-25.The Minutemen jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.
— Wilcox-Hildreth’s Gavin Sheen completed 6 of 13 posses for 146 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Falcons to a 36-0 win over Meridian. Lane Lieb had three catches for 67 yards.
— Ansley/Litchfield’s Cooper Slingsby rushed for 170 yards on 27 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Spartans’ 44-8 win over Axtell. The Wildcats’ Tyler Stoddard had three pass receptions for 73 yards.
— Holdrege quarterback Jackson Hinrichs completed 11 of 25 passes for 125 yards and ran for another 108 yards and two touchdowns as Holdrege held off Wood River/Shelton 34-27.
— Sean Hampton rushed for 196 yards on 28 carries as Gibbon improved to 3-0 with a 20-6 win over Hershey.
