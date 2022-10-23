 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's Hub Territory football highlights

  Updated
Amherst 61, Hershey 7:

After starting 0-3, Amherst finished the year 5-4, crushing Hershey 61-7 in the season finale. Reilly Fisher completed 14 of 23 passes for 171 yards and five touchdowns, three to Nolan Eloe, who had six catches for 87 yards. Jesse Tesmer rushed for 105 yards on 13 carries.

Minden 34, Cozad 18:

Two interception returns for touchdowns helped Minden take a 28-0 halftime lead on its way to a win over Cozad and spot in the Class C1 playoffs. Rylen Holsten carried the ball 14 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns, one of 57 yards. He also caught two passes for 35 yards.

Holdrege 34, Ogallala 14:

Holdrege ended its season with a win over Ogallala. The Dusters (3-6) were led by Jaydan Janssen, who rushed for 156 yards on 16 carries, and Jackson Hinrichs, who rushed for 125 yards on 14 carries and completed 6 of 13 passes for 138 yards. Cade Kirwin caught four pases for 106 yards.

Wilcox-Hildreth 68, Harvard 32:

Grayson Sheen passed for 228 yards and four touchdowns and Gaige Ritner rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns as Wilcox-Hildreth closed out the regular season with a 68-32 win over Harvard and advanced to the six-man state playoffs that begin Friday when the Falcons will travel to play Arthur County at 1 p.m. Mountain time.

Hub Territory Plaoff Schedule

All Games Friday

A: Millard South (5-4) at Kearney (7-2), 7 p.m.

C1: Minden (6-3) at Boone Central (7-2), 7 p.m.

D1: Ravenna  (7-2) at Stanton (9-0), 7 p.m.

D2: Elm Creek (8-1) at Ainsworth (9-0), 5 p.m.

D6: Wallace (4-4) at S-E-M (8-0), 6 p.m.

D6: Sterling (6-2) at Shelton (6-2), 6 p.m.

D6: Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at Arthur County (8-0), 1 p.m. MT

