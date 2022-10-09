Friday's Hub Territory Football Highlights

Twin Loup 30, Elm Creek 14: Elm Creek suffered its first loss of the season when Twin Loup held the Buffaloes in check with the exception of a 40-yard run by Carter Erickson and a 57-yard run by Beau Knapp. Rusty Oxford and Slate Micheel scored two touchdowns apiece for Twin Loup.

Broken Bow 27, Minden 7: Broken Bow claimed a 27-7 victory, holding Minden to a fourth-quarter, 7-yard touchdown by Rylan Hosten. Carter Harsin completed 11 of 23 passes for 172 yards for Minden.

Ansley/Litchfield 56, Overton 20: Ashton Behmerwohld rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and Luke Bailey caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned a kickoff 72 yards for a score as Ansley/Litchfield defeated Overton. Spartans' quarterback Leyton Rohde ran for two touchdowns and passed for two. For Overton, Hayden Muirhead ran for one touchdown and passed for another.

Ravenna 58, Arcadia/Loup City 15: Ravenna scored three touchdowns in the first quarter then pulled away from Arcadia/Loup City. Zach Lewandowski rushed for 215 yards and touchdowns of 54, 33 and 48 yards. He also threw touchdown passes covering 39 and 45 yards to Chase Rager and 27 yards to Caden Larsen.

Maywood/Hayes Center 49, Bertrand 30: Haydn Farr rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns to lead Maywood/Hayes Center to a win over Bertrand. Owen Kaps rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings.

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Gibbon 21: Carson Kudlacek completed 9 of 14 passes for 222 and four touchdowns to lead St. Cecilia to a 46-21 win over Gibbon. The Buffaloes' Jesus Hernandez carried the ball 15 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Riverside 76, Pleasanton 22: Riverside's Drew Carraher completed 4 of 7 passes, all for touchdowns, as Riverside built a 55-point lead in the first half. Treven Wendt led Pleasanton with 155 yards on 22 carries and he scored three touchdowns.

Axtell 48, Deshler 6: Sophomore Elijah Bergstrom carried the ball seven times for 156 yards and two touchdowns in Axtell's win over Deshler. Ashton Hawkins added three touchdowns to the Axtell total.

Gothenburg 40, Holdrege 26: Holdrege senior Jackson Hinrichs completed 23 of 30 passes for 253 yards but it wasn't enough as the Dusters lost to Gothenburg.

Loomis 52, Medicine Valley 16: Clay Meyer completed 6 of 6 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Gunnar Hadley ran for 117 yards in Loomis' second win of the season.