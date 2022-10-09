 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday's Hub Territory Football Highlights

  • 0

Twin Loup 30, Elm Creek 14: Elm Creek suffered its first loss of the season when Twin Loup held the Buffaloes in check with the exception of a 40-yard run by Carter Erickson and a 57-yard run by Beau Knapp. Rusty Oxford and Slate Micheel scored two touchdowns apiece for Twin Loup.

Broken Bow 27, Minden 7: Broken Bow claimed a 27-7 victory, holding Minden to a fourth-quarter, 7-yard touchdown by Rylan Hosten. Carter Harsin completed 11 of 23 passes for 172 yards for Minden.

Ansley/Litchfield 56, Overton 20: Ashton Behmerwohld rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and Luke Bailey caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned a kickoff 72 yards for a score as Ansley/Litchfield defeated Overton. Spartans' quarterback Leyton Rohde ran for two touchdowns and passed for two. For Overton, Hayden Muirhead ran for one touchdown and passed for another.

People are also reading…

Ravenna 58, Arcadia/Loup City 15: Ravenna scored three touchdowns in the first quarter then pulled away from Arcadia/Loup City. Zach Lewandowski rushed for 215 yards and touchdowns of 54, 33 and 48 yards. He also threw touchdown passes covering 39 and 45 yards to Chase Rager and 27 yards to Caden Larsen.

Maywood/Hayes Center 49, Bertrand 30: Haydn Farr rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns to lead Maywood/Hayes Center to a win over Bertrand. Owen Kaps rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings.

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Gibbon 21: Carson Kudlacek completed 9 of 14 passes for 222 and four touchdowns to lead St. Cecilia to a 46-21 win over Gibbon. The Buffaloes' Jesus Hernandez carried the ball 15 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Riverside 76, Pleasanton 22: Riverside's Drew Carraher completed 4 of 7 passes, all for touchdowns, as Riverside built a 55-point lead in the first half. Treven Wendt led Pleasanton with 155 yards on 22 carries and he scored three touchdowns.

Axtell 48, Deshler 6: Sophomore Elijah Bergstrom carried the ball seven times for 156 yards and two touchdowns in Axtell's win over Deshler. Ashton Hawkins added three touchdowns to the Axtell total.

Gothenburg 40, Holdrege 26: Holdrege senior Jackson Hinrichs completed 23 of 30 passes for 253 yards but it wasn't enough as the Dusters lost to Gothenburg.

Loomis 52, Medicine Valley 16: Clay Meyer completed 6 of 6 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Gunnar Hadley ran for 117 yards in Loomis' second win of the season.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hub Territory Football Highlights

Hub Territory Football Highlights

Kearney Catholic couldn’t contain the passing attack of Hastings St. Cecilia in a 49-7 loss Friday night. Carson Kudlacek completed 17 of 21 p…

Tim Cowlishaw: Brent Venables’ dream job at Oklahoma feeling nightmarish after record loss to Texas

Tim Cowlishaw: Brent Venables’ dream job at Oklahoma feeling nightmarish after record loss to Texas

The biggest blowout in Texas’ favor in the 118-year history of the school’s rivalry with Oklahoma was not decided so much by execution Saturday (as the Sooners maintained) or on the practice field this past week (as the Longhorns suggested). It was won overwhelmingly by Texas — as only a 49-0 decision can be — months ago in the transfer portal. That’s where the Longhorns landed former ...

Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Gilmore also intercepted Wilson’s pass in the fourth quarter to help set up Chase McLauglin’s tying field goal. McLauglin connected from 47 yards 4:10 into overtime to give the Colts (2-2-1) the lead in the first game in NFL history that pitted quarterbacks with at least four Pro Bowl appearances each, but it featured zero touchdowns. The Broncos (2-3) decided against a tying chip-shot field goal by Brandon McManus, and Wilson lined up in the shotgun next to running back Melvin Gordon, then threw incomplete over the middle.

Man files police report after Rams’ Bobby Wagner tackled him on 49ers’ field

Man files police report after Rams’ Bobby Wagner tackled him on 49ers’ field

LOS ANGELES — Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner said he was just trying to help when he tackled a man who ran onto the field with a smoke bomb during a “Monday Night Football” game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The next day, the man filed a report with the Santa Clara Police Department, which has an active investigation, the Associated Press confirmed Wednesday. “It is what it ...

Mark Story: No time to mope. UK football’s next five foes have an axe to grind with the Cats.

Mark Story: No time to mope. UK football’s next five foes have an axe to grind with the Cats.

The ardor with which Kentucky football pursued victory Saturday at then-No. 14 Mississippi was impeccable. On display in Oxford was the same refusal to buckle that produced UK’s miracle comeback at Missouri in 2018 and the rally by a depleted Wildcats roster past Iowa in last season’s VRBO Citrus Bowl. In spite of that, two ill-timed turnovers in the game’s closing minutes and a first-half ...

Eric Sondheimer: How MaxPreps changed the high school sports landscape

Eric Sondheimer: How MaxPreps changed the high school sports landscape

LOS ANGELES — All together, let's sing the birthday song: "Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday, dear MaxPreps…" Yes, this is MaxPreps' 20th year of existence, and few organizations have been more important in helping bring high school sports into the digital era. You'll have to remember what it was like before MaxPreps was created by California-based Andy Beal in 2002 ...

TV dilemma resurfaces after Tua Tagovailoa injury: When to show and when to tell

TV dilemma resurfaces after Tua Tagovailoa injury: When to show and when to tell

LOS ANGELES — First the hit, then the hands. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after a hard hit in a Thursday night game against Cincinnati on Sept. 29 — probably his second head trauma in a four-day span — and his gnarled hands were frozen in an unnatural and deeply troubling way. As he was on his back on the field, Tagovailoa's rigid hands were spread wide and ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Mickey Joseph on NU's win vs. Rutgers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News