Fridays' Hub Territory football highlights

  • Updated
Seth Hausermann caught three passes for 72 yards and touchdowns of 49 and 27 yards and Orrin Kuehn rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown as Minden defeated St. Paul 23-0.

Ravenna quarterback Zach Lewandowski ran for 216 yards and five touchdowns and running back Carter Jasnoch rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns as Ravenna rolled to a 70-34 win over Southern Valley to improve to 2-0.

Ashton Behmenwohld ran for 95 yards on nine carries and scored both of Ansley/Litchfield’s touchdowns but the Spartans lost to Anselmo-Merna, 22-14.

Sophomore Elijah Bergstrom rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns in Axtell’s 47-13 win over Overton. He also had a punt return for 51 yards.

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns lifted Arapahoe to a 50-42 win over Loomis. The Wolves’ Gunnar Hadley rushed for 193 yards on 26 carries, scoring two touchdowns, and and passed for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Gaige Ritner ran for 194 yards on seven carries, Thomas Donley ran for 148 yards on 20 carries and Graiden Ritner rushed for 139 yards on seven carries in Wilcox-Hildreth’s 52-28, season-opening win over Elba.

Pleasanton’s Treven Wendt ran for 83 yards on 14 carries and Copeland Carstens gained 69 yards on 15 carries, but the Bulldogs lost to Cambridge 66-42.

Noah Eggleston ran for 150 yards and a touchdown and completed 7 of 18 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in S-E-M’s 46-6 win over Stuart.

