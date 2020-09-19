Friday night's football highlights

- Xavier Perez got the call 35 times and ran for 268 yards and two touchdowns to lead ELmCreek to a 26-22 win over Southern Valley. Perez also had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery.
- Aden Lovitt and Caden Orcutt averaged more than 10 yards per carry while carrying Loomis to a 47-16 win over Overton. Lovitt had 13 carries for 131 yards and Orcutt had 11 carries for 116 yards. Both scored two touchdowns as Loomis improved to 3-1.
- Holdrege evened its record at 2-2 as senior running back Samuel Holt ran for 123 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries in the Dusters’ 34-10 win over Sidney.
- Minden broke into the win column with a 43-0 romp over Hershey. Braden Bates completed 7 of 11 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. Gage Fries rushed for 162 yards on 22 carries and scored one touchdown. And Ryan Johnson had four receptions for 107 yards for the Whippets.
- Logan Knauss’ 2-point conversion kick in overtime was the difference as Wilcox-Hildreth defeated Wallace 24-22 Thursday night. Lane Lieb blocked the 2-point try by Wallace to preserve the Falcons’ lead. Triston Nicks carried the ball 32 times for 134 yards and he had two pass receptions for 43 yards.
