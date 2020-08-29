Friday Night Hub Territory Football Highlights

Wilcox-Hildreth’s Triston Nicks ran for 106 yards and passed for 122 yards but the Falcons couldn’t overcome a first-half deficit, falling to Southwest 46-34. Jayden Bauer passed for 133 yards for the Falcons and Gaige Ritner had vie catches for 84 yards.
Lexington’s Kaden West completed 10 passes for 127 yards in Lexington’s 26-7 loss to Seward. Noah Converse made 10 tackles.
Elm Creek’s Beau Knapp ran for two touchdowns and hit Troy Brummels on a 53-yard touchdown pass as the Buffaloes defeated Arcadia/Loup Cit 22-20. Xavier Perez ran for 115 yards on 27 carries for Elm Creek. A/LC’s Prestyn Rogers scored on a punt return and a kickoff return.
Pleasanton’s Kray Kringston completed 7 of 10 passes for 166 yards and rushed for 83 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 30-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked bck. Tyce Westland caught four passes for 85 yards and Treven Wendt caught two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
