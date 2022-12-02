Former KHS standout Stalbird has championship hopes on No. 1 South Dakota State

Isaiah Stalbird has seen his championship opportunity slip away before, and he doesn’t want it to happen again.

He will get another chance over the next few weeks as his South Dakota State team is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I-FCS playoffs and will face Delaware at 2 p.m. Saturday.

As a senior at Kearney High, Stalbird was the top player on the Bearcats team that saw its chances at the state title slip away in the fourth quarter in a 20-point swing to Omaha North.

Stalbird led the team in receiving yards, touchdowns and fumble recoveries, giving him a shot at the D1 level. He took the drive down to Lincoln, and spent two years with the Huskers with modest success, playing on special teams and blocking a punt in 2019 against Northern Illinois.

The fit ultimately wasn’t right, and Nebraska was a far cry away from the championship glory that eluded him at Kearney.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits had a winning culture, with a streak of seven straight playoff appearances, and a talented tight-knit bunch where Stalbird fit right in.

“Ever since I came here as a team we’ve gotten closer and closer,” Stalbird said. “I think that’s one thing that plays a role in our success, is how close we are and the accountability we have with each other,”

The road to the final included an unprecedented bump, with the FCS season shifting to spring because of the pandemic. Regardless of the calendar change, Stalbird picked up where he left off, blocking punts on special teams, and made a new impact in the secondary, breaking up passes and recording a tackle in every game.

The Jackrabbits coasted to the playoffs, with Stalbird making an impact by tallying eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup on his journey back to the championship game.

Taking the field in Frisco, Texas on May 16, 2021, the championship fell away again late. The Jackrabbits went up 21-17 with just under six minutes to play, but a Sam Houston State touchdown drive put the final points on the board in a 23-21 loss.

“It definitely hurt a lot, being so close to your goal and having it ripped away is disappointing, but it’s been so motivating,” Stalbird said. “We keep building this program up every year. We’ve been in the playoffs before, but that’s not enough now. We’re chasing a national championship,”

The journey back has had many roadblocks for Stalbird. First, the Jackrabbits exited the playoffs in the semifinals last season against Montana State, and this year Stalbird missed time with injury.

Stalbird thankfully has made a recovery just in time for the playoffs, where undefeated South Dakota State earned the top seed.

“Being the No. 1 seed comes with a lot of baggage,” Stalbird said. “We’re going into the playoffs with an even bigger target on our back, but we’ve handled it well and have kept focus on the main goal,”

The opponent will be a familiar one for Stalbird, in more ways than one. The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens faced South Dakota State in the spring 2021 semifinal, and include a former teammate in punter Ben Dinkel.

Dinkel was at South Dakota State from 2017-2021, and saw his time overlap with Stalbird’s at Kearney High, including sharing time in the secondary during Dinkel’s days as a defensive back.

Given the work ethic and expectations of Kearney High, it’s no surprise to Stalbird that they’ve found themselves in competition for the title.

“He’s always been a guy that puts himself in the best situation,” Stalbird said. “(Delaware) reminds me of our spring season where we lost some games we shouldn’t have, but have the talent, drive and hunger to be a winning team.

Stalbird notes that both the Jackrabbits and the Bearcats pride themselves on hard work, preparation, and not backing down. He also praised coach Brandon Cool’s role in molding him into a leader, making the transition into the Jackrabbits' defense easier, as he’s been trusted in an environment with similar expectations.

As Stalbird noticed the culture change at South Dakota State, he harkens back to practice at Kearney, where trust in the teammates played a big role in its success.

“It’s easy here to hold other guys accountable and have them do the same for me,” Stalbird said. “That accountability that Cool made us have in high school, and having that here is pretty cool to see. I feel if I didn’t have that strong foundation of always giving your best effort, I would have a had a tougher time taking on the expectations here,”

While Stalbird still has an opportunity for another season thanks to the COVID eligibility rules, he wants to make the most out of the title chance this year, and build upon a strong foundation to add a title to his resume.