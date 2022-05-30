Former Kearney Catholic lineman ready to shine at Shrine Bowl

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic lineman Jake Masker can’t wait to display his abilities in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

The game, highlighting some of the best high school football talent in the state, kicks off at 6 p.m. June 4. Masker and his South team teammates report Sunday to begin preparations.

“Every high school football kid is hoping that they get an invite,” Masker said. “I feel really blessed that I was one of the few. I mean if you asked me probably four years ago if I was going to be here, I’d probably tell you that you were crazy.”

In the fall, Masker, a 6-foot-3 guard, will head to Chadron State College to continue his academic and athletic career.

“I was really excited that coach (Jay) Long and staff gave me an opportunity up in Chadron,” Masker said. “I think that’s a really great program and I think I can help them out.”

With college football right around the corner, Masker hopes to spend more time in the weight room over the summer to continue improving his strength and athleticism.

“At guard, being 250 pounds isn’t really the biggest advantage, but I think where I set myself apart from the other players, and why I did qualify for the Shrine Bowl, is that I’m a lot more athletic,” Masker said. “I feel like I have a lot better mentality than most guys and I really make up for those areas with my skill, footwork, technique and my work ethic.”

Growing up, Masker had his two brothers to look up to. Both John and Matt played football for Kearney Catholic and continued at the collegiate level as well.

“Seeing those guys and how dedicated they were to the sport, it kind of just felt natural for me to fall into my role as the third brother coming through Kearney Catholic,” Masker said. “I just tried to take after them and use them as my role models to push myself and then end up playing college football like those guys did. I think it’s pretty cool that we all ended up having that as our destination.”

Masker has been a key piece to the offensive line throughout his time on the Stars, who compiled a 27-6 record over the last three seasons.

While still remembering the success that they had as a team, he will cherish the friendships that he made the most.

“I’ve been going to school with those guys at Kearney Catholic since sixth grade and those kids are literally my childhood,” Masker said. “I don’t think there’s any greater bond in sports than a high school football locker room.”

Coming into the Shrine Bowl, Masker is hoping to focus on the moment and take it all in, rather than stressing about how he will perform.

“Everybody wants to compete and everybody wants to win, but at the end of the day it’s more than a game,” Masker said. “We’re there to raise funds, support the community, have fun and make some new friendships. More what I’m going to focus on is just the whole experience and trying to make some connections with some amazing people down there.”