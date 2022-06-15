 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ex-Kearney Catholic football standout named Buena Vista athlete of the year

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University has named Eric Pacheco the Senior Male Student-Athlete of the Year.

The award was given to the senior male student-athlete in recognition of his outstanding athletic ability, character, sportsmanship, integrity and leadership.

Pacheco, a Kearney Catholic graduate, had a stellar football career for the Beavers. In his senior season, he finished tied with the second-most catches (77) and touchdowns (12) in single-season history, while setting a new school single-season mark in receiving yards (1,172).

A 2021 Second Team All-Region performer and a 4-year all-conference selection, Pacheco leaves the program as it’s all-time leader in receptions (245), receiving touchdowns (35) and receiving yards (4,008).

He was a team captain as a senior and a major contributor to a team that was 5-5. postomg its highest win total in seven seasons.

